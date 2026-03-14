Everyone Had Them In The '90s — Now They're The Cabinets We Want In Our Kitchens
If you're looking for tips to spruce up your outdated white kitchen and aren't sure where to start, a good place to begin is with your cabinets. Say goodbye to the stark kitchen cabinet trend – taking its place are warmer, more natural tones. A surprising part of this is the return of honey oak cabinets. Once considered an outdated remnant of the '90s, these golden-orange cabinets are now coming back in style in 2016 as trends turn back towards warmer, more welcoming spaces.
The reason for the resurgence in honey oak cabinets is simple. According to designer Gina Valenti, who spoke with Livingetc, "Honey oak has a warmth that aligns perfectly with today's shift toward natural, tactile materials." The rich, golden-orange color can make your space feel more inviting, and wood feels softer and more natural than other materials. This seemingly small change can be impactful in a world that increasingly feels sterile and closed-off, which is why so many people are gravitating towards it.
However, if your kitchen doesn't already have vintage honey oak cabinets and you go looking for some to add, you may notice that the newer honey oak cabinets are slightly different in color and vibe. "The honey-toned cabinets of today are lighter, more matte with less orange overtones," Laurie Coton, principal designer at Coton House, told Apartment Therapy, adding, "They feel more Scandinavian-inspired than the heavy '90s look." If the original honey oak color is too intense or feels artificial to you, this lighter, peachier shade of honey might be a better fit.
Designing a kitchen around honey oak cabinets
The good news is that honey oak cabinets play nicely with a wide variety of styles and elements. As designer Amy Hicks told Livingetc, "Honeyed oak brings a warmth and coziness to a design scheme that lends itself to functional open-plan interiors such as kitchen-diners, pairing beautifully with concrete, metal, tile, and other hard finishes." You may not need to make many changes to your kitchen to make your cabinets feel at home, but if you want a really cohesive look then there are a few design elements to consider.
The color scheme for the rest of your kitchen can make a huge impact. These kitchen color ideas make a great jumping off point, but in general honey oak cabinets will pair well with other natural colors. Leafy greens and sky blues are excellent options for a more colorful look, but if you prefer neutrals then don't be afraid to mix other warm wood tones into your kitchen. A light cream, pale yellow, or white will also match well with both the cabinets and any colorful accents you want to add.
If you're worried about the honey oak cabinets looking too dated in your kitchen, you can pair the honey oak color with a more modern cabinet shape to make them blend in better. Choose sleek, straight-edged cabinets with pull-out shelving or other built-in storage solutions for a modern design with a classic color. Use minimalist handles instead of more ornate knobs, and don't forget about your countertops and backsplash. Skip the more dated options and pick warm-toned stones or wood with unique veins or inclusions.