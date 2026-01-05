Say Goodbye To Stark Kitchen Cabinets — This Color Trend Will Dominate 2026

As millennials began moving out of their parents homes and decorating their own spaces, the 2010s became all about showcasing stark whites and cool, silvery grays as a reaction against the ubiquitous, overbearing warm hues so prevalent in their '90s and '00s (perhaps Tuscan-inspired) childhood homes. What resulted was a white- and/or gray-wash of epic proportions, from walls and cabinets to flooring and tile. You name it, we covered it in cool undertoned neutrals. As a newly minted millennial interior designer, I was absolutely guilty of this myself at the time.

But the pendulum swung too far in the other direction, and soon people began to tire of these cold spaces that felt stark, standoffish, and downright dull. Especially in spaces like kitchens, where white and gray used to dominate for big-ticket items like cabinetry, people are now wanting a cozier, warmer, and more welcoming vibe at the heart of their home.

2026 is just around the corner, and it's all about interiors with personality, warmth, and texture layered together to create an exciting palette of colors and materials. The kitchen is certainly no exception, so while this means that chic colorful cabinets will still be all the rage, there will also be a large group of people wanting to stay in the neutral zone. In place of the cool white and gray cabinets of millennials' pasts, homeowners are gravitating toward warm undertone neutrals, from creamy off-whites to greige, taupe, beige, mushroom, brown, and even natural wood tones. Come along for the ride while I break down the shift in undertone, what colors are poised to dominate the 2026 trends, and some of the best paint colors to consider for your kitchen cabinets.