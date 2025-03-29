7 Colors Interior Design Experts Wouldn't Recommend Using In Your Kitchen

Choosing a color palette for your kitchen remodel is a big job, with seemingly a billion paint colors and finishes out there to choose from. Not only that, but the high cost of elements like cabinets, countertops, and other big-ticket finishes means a larger financial investment, and therefore a longer emotional commitment. The stakes and process can be overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a million resources out there to help you select the perfect kitchen color palette, but are there colors that should absolutely be avoided when it comes to planning your kitchen? As a design professional, I'm here to tell you that "avoid" is perhaps too strong of a word, but there are absolutely colors that I nearly always shy away from to achieve a sophisticated, time-tested look.

I have one huge caveat here, though. With just the right balance, dynamic color, and finish palette, great designers can make nearly any hue look amazing. And there are certainly some homeowners who have a higher threshold for incorporating bold, vibrant colors than others. My list today breaks down the toughest kitchen colors to pull off and why they present such a challenge for the kitchen. That being said, one quick Pinterest search will likely prove that there are incredible exceptions to each of these not-so-hard-and-fast design rules, so you do you, okay? Without further adieu, let's dive into colors like stark white, fire engine red, and bright yellow that may give you one heck of a run for your money on your quest towards creating an elevated kitchen aesthetic.