Yellow Kitchens Are Underrated: Tips For Making Them Glow

Yellow has always been associated with the kitchen. In the 1950s, pastel yellow cabinets and appliances were all the rage. Yellow countertops and bright yellow-patterned wallpapers reigned in the '60s, and the '70s saw a penchant for harvest gold yellow kitchens. When neutral and all-white kitchens became the norm, any additional pops of color tended to be yellow — in the form of a bowl of lemons, yellow dish towels, or lemon hand soap.

But in recent years, using yellow in your kitchen on a larger scale — such as on cabinets or walls – has been frowned upon by certain experts. The reasons being that for some, bright yellow adds a feeling of energy and chaos to an already chaotic space, and it could potentially hurt your resale value. But yellow also induces happiness, and because bright colors are energizing, they are actually recommended for use in the kitchen by Mental Health America.

So stop using yellow as a pop of color, and make yellow the star of your kitchen. The key is successfully using this color in this space is to pick kitchen colors that will both complement the yellow and add contrast.