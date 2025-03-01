5 Timeless Kitchen Cabinet Styles That Will Never Go Outdated
As an interior designer, one of the words that I hear thrown around by homeowners and professionals in the industry alike is "timeless." As it relates to design, people always hope to achieve a timeless space, which to them, usually means one that's always in style and doesn't succumb into the pitfalls of trending ideas. However, the real definition of the word is that it's not restricted to a specific time or period ... and unaffected by the passage of time. So really, a timeless space is simply one that doesn't scream, "Hey, I was remodeled in 2010!"
Spaces that are considered "timeless" have enough roots in time-tested elements with a long, rich history that they cannot be time-stamped and seem to have a presence greater than just the current trends. Therefore, the trick to creating a space that rises above time is to inject it with elements that have been around long enough for us to know that, even as their widespread popularity ebbs and flows, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
When it comes to the kitchen, one of our most heavily used spaces (and the one that usually costs the most to renovate,) it's no surprise that people want to invest their dollars on timeless elements, especially for big-ticket items like cabinets. So how do you choose kitchen cabinets that feel time-tested? Selecting door styles, colors, materials, and finishing touches with a long history for the modern kitchen can ensure your design ages well. Keep reading to find out my five favorite timeless kitchen cabinet styles, as well as a disclaimer why you should take my sage advice with a grain of salt.
Shaker kitchen cabinet fronts are a classic design with a rich history over a hundred and fifty years old
While Shaker style cabinet doors, which feature a simple square frame surrounding an inset middle panel, have been a popular choice for contemporary kitchens for many years, the historical roots go much deeper than a decade or two. This cabinet style gets its name from the religious group called the Shakers, who split from the Quakers of England and relocated to America in the mid-1800s. The Shakers were adept furniture makers that focused completely on minimalist designs without excess ornamentation or decorative accents that did not serve a purpose. Though the styling has changed a bit over time, this clean-lined, utilitarian cabinet style has since become beloved for its simplicity of form in contemporary kitchens.
The understated elegance of this streamlined cabinet style makes it a classic choice for modern kitchens, as its silhouette does not compete for attention with the other elements in the space. However, thanks to its time-tested longevity, Shaker cabinets are right at home in more traditional, farmhouse, or cottage interiors as well. Gorgeous in a solid wood tone (like the Shakers originally showcased) in organic nature-inspired interiors, stunning in a wide variety of painted finishes, or classic in a creamy white, these versatile cabinet chameleons can easily blend in and take on the vibe of the aesthetic choices you surround them with. And thanks to over 150 years going strong, you can rest assured knowing that investing in Shaker cabinets will stand the test of time.
Solid wood cabinet materials and desaturated organic wood stain finishes have unmatched longevity in aesthetic and function
Kitchen cabinets are a huge investment, so it can be tempting to save some dough by selecting an MDF cabinet or one with a wood veneer. However, solid wood cabinets, where the door fronts and face frames are made of solid wood and the boxes are typically made from plywood, can be sanded and refinished time and time again to truly outlive generations in the same house. What's more timeless than never having to replace your cabinets and the ability to refinish them to your aesthetic preferences when you want or need to? Though they are more of an upfront investment, the longevity and sustainability of the craftsmanship of solid wood cabinets is in it for the long haul.
In addition, because wooden cabinets were historically the main material option before manufactured alternatives were developed, natural wood finishes have been showcased in kitchens for centuries. Sure, particular wood finishes trend in and out of popularity — like the oversaturated orange-based honey oak stain phase of the 1990s. However, classic desaturated wood finishes ranging from light to dark shades will always be a time-tested choice for a sophisticated kitchen.
When it comes to painted finishes, (off-)white cabinets started it all
I'm sure I'll ruffle some feathers here, especially as someone who has time and again vocally opposed entirely white kitchens. However, my objection is most certainly not against using any white finishes in the kitchen ... just only white finishes. Now that we're clear on that, I am happy to say that classic off-white kitchen cabinets will always be beautifully in style.
Originating in the early 20th century in a time just after World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic, white kitchens became the popular kitchen color choice (and nearly the only option offered for new modular cabinetry until the 1930s) thanks to its association with being sanitary and clean. While new colors and materials were eventually introduced to the kitchen cabinet world, white cabinets continue to be one of the most popular color choices today.
Getting exactly the right creamy off-white shade and introducing plenty of other warm-toned materials into the space is crucial for avoiding the pitfalls of stark, clinical overly white kitchens. Choosing anything too bright or cool white can create a sterile, soulless vibe, which is definitely not the look people are generally going for when they spend tens of thousands of dollars renovating a kitchen. In addition, create a dynamic palette by introducing contrast and a mix of materials to bring the space to life.
Decorative glass-front cabinets add an elegant sophistication to your kitchen
Built-in, integrated cabinets were a development of the 1920s and 1930s. Beforehand, most kitchen cabinetry was freestanding, like the famous Hoosier cabinet – a standalone pantry cabinet with glass doors for storing dishware. Once modular cabinetry took to the walls, glass fronts began popping up on upper cabinets as a part of a custom-outfitted kitchen. Though the mass popularity of glass-front cabinets has ebbed and flowed over the past century, this long-lasting treasured presence has made light and airy glass-front cabinets a timeless choice for a contemporary kitchen.
When it comes to introducing a glass-front cabinet into your kitchen, I give a few tips to my clients to make it a success. Since you can see everything inside a glass cabinet and they must be artfully arranged, these decorative storage boxes will hold much less than your closed cabinets. Be sure you can afford to sacrifice the storage space for the sake of aesthetics. The kitchenware being stored in glass cabinets must be pretty and complement all other pieces inside as a cohesive palette so it looks curated rather than cluttered, similar to how you would style open shelving.
Finally, use them sparingly, such as a small run of glass cabinets over a coffee bar or flanking a range hood or sink — less is more when you're trying to keep practicality in mind. I personally love the vintage look of a tall glass decorative display cabinet that runs from countertop to ceiling with amazing hardware for an incredibly dramatic effect. And don't forget interior cabinet lighting to really make your glass cabinets shine.
Embrace classic and antique materials for kitchen cabinet styling details, such as hardware and hinges
The finishing details on a kitchen cabinet are as important as the door style, material, and color. These little design touches, which include door hardware and any exposed hinges, can make or break the final cabinetry aesthetic. If you spent time, energy, and money selecting the perfect door profile in a dream color, slapping on some cheap chrome knobs from the hardware store will bring the whole look down. Be mindful about using classic and timeless antique finishes, as well as time-tested hardware shapes, to ensure your kitchen doesn't feel time-stamped.
Material-wise, stick with metals derived from the earth, such as antique brass or bronze, antique nickel, and copper. Because these materials have been around a long time and can develop their own natural patina when unsealed, they make the space feel full of history and authentic depth. Even modern sealed varieties still feel beautifully grounded in nature and the past. Reproduction hardware shapes reminiscent of decades or centuries worth of cabinetry will also create an aesthetic that rises above time, such as cup pulls, ring pulls, cupboard latches, or cremone bolts.
Now that you know my favorite time-tested kitchen cabinet styles, here's where my fun disclaimer comes into play. What makes a design truly stand the test of time in your home is choosing the things that you really love, regardless of trend status or perceived timelessness. By following your heart and gut, you'll create a space that transcends social opinions and is uniquely perfect for your home. In other words, ignore other people's thoughts, and you do you!