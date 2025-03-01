5 Timeless Kitchen Cabinet Styles That Will Never Go Outdated

As an interior designer, one of the words that I hear thrown around by homeowners and professionals in the industry alike is "timeless." As it relates to design, people always hope to achieve a timeless space, which to them, usually means one that's always in style and doesn't succumb into the pitfalls of trending ideas. However, the real definition of the word is that it's not restricted to a specific time or period ... and unaffected by the passage of time. So really, a timeless space is simply one that doesn't scream, "Hey, I was remodeled in 2010!"

Spaces that are considered "timeless" have enough roots in time-tested elements with a long, rich history that they cannot be time-stamped and seem to have a presence greater than just the current trends. Therefore, the trick to creating a space that rises above time is to inject it with elements that have been around long enough for us to know that, even as their widespread popularity ebbs and flows, aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

When it comes to the kitchen, one of our most heavily used spaces (and the one that usually costs the most to renovate,) it's no surprise that people want to invest their dollars on timeless elements, especially for big-ticket items like cabinets. So how do you choose kitchen cabinets that feel time-tested? Selecting door styles, colors, materials, and finishing touches with a long history for the modern kitchen can ensure your design ages well. Keep reading to find out my five favorite timeless kitchen cabinet styles, as well as a disclaimer why you should take my sage advice with a grain of salt.