Costco's September 2026 Home Finds: Top 7 Items To Buy This Month
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It's true, summer is officially winding down (don't hate the messenger). Back-to-school activities, football games, and holiday gatherings are about to replace poolside afternoons, and you'll want to make some changes around the house to prepare for what's ahead. Whether that means equipping the kitchen with the appropriate hosting tools or gathering cozy textiles for the impending cold, it pays to be one step ahead. Fortunately, in 2026, even more great Costco home finds are coming in September to help usher in the new season.
As relaxation mode makes way for the busiest retail time of the year, members are adding to their carts, and with good reason: September Costco shoppers are likely to find the best price reductions of the year just before the holiday haul begins appearing on shelves in early October. With that in mind — and taking quality, customer reviews, certifications, and purpose into consideration — we've rounded up a list of the must-have items that will make summer's departure feel easier.
bella 12 x 22 XL Fold and Store Griddle
Whipping up breakfast during the back-to-school season can feel like a production, but the bella Fold and Store Griddle ($39.99) is a helpful tool for your rotation, especially if you have a lot of mouths to feed. It can cook up to 12 pancakes or 18 eggs simultaneously, but shoppers also appreciate the griddle for its EverGood non-toxic ceramic nonstick coating and PFAS-free production.
Antique Gold 26 Scroll Wall Mirror
Though they haven't always been appreciated, vintage gilded mirrors have made a resurgence, and shoppers are loving the aesthetic for its rich character and antiquated charm. Get in on the trend with Life in Style's Antique Gold 26" Scroll Wall Mirror ($124.99) that complements the darker color palettes and cozy textures that start to dominate decorating come September. Customers particularly appreciate the price tag, as its antique counterparts can hover around the $400 mark or more, depending on the size. Keep in mind, hardware doesn't come with the mirror, and this is an online-only purchase.
Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman
Time sure does fly at the end of summer. One minute, you're relaxing on the beach; the next, your entire extended family is en route to your home for the holidays. If you're looking to upgrade your living room furniture to accommodate an influx of visitors, the FSC-certified Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman ($1,699.99) can seat up to five guests. Plus, the cushions are reversible, should things get messy. Customers praise the style and color, but comfort levels receive mixed feedback. Some shoppers love the "deep cushions perfect for lounging," but others criticize the cushions for not holding their shape the way they should.
Berkshire Ultra Plush Throw
No study session or Halloween movie marathon is complete without a cozy blanket, and this Berkshire Ultra Plush Throw ($13.99) is soft, comforting, and clocks in at 60" x 70", but still manages to feel lightweight. The deep charcoal shade with pale-pink plaid lines is certainly appropriate for fall, but should gray not be your color, there are four other shades to choose from. Of course, if you end up with more than one color, there are several ways to store blankets that aren't baskets or bins, so clutter need not be a concern.
Real Flame 3-piece Outdoor Patio Set with 2 Lennox Chairs and Chiminea
Dips in the pool might be done for the year once fall comes around, but that doesn't mean al fresco activities are goners, too. In fact, autumn is the perfect time to sit outside, and the Real Flame Patio Set ($2,299.99) will keep you comfortable when temperatures dip. The chiminea fire pit features a custom built-in heat deflector, and the CSA-certified set is modern, weather-resistant, and comes with an automatic safety shut-off for peace of mind. Note that the limited-time offer ends on September 22.
Bloomaker Orange Sovereign Amaryllis Bulbs
Amaryllis plants have perks aside from just beautiful flowers. The bulbs are not difficult to bloom, and their planting period is from October to April, so if you pick these up in September, you're right on schedule. If you want fresh florals on your holiday table, consider snagging some Bloomaker Orange Sovereign Amaryllis Bulbs ($39.99 for five bulbs, $67.99 for 10). These flowers would also fit in well with other fall-friendly plants to add to your home garden this autumn.
GreenPan 3-Piece Spectra Hybrid Frypan Set
Once the holiday season rolls around, you're likely going to be busy whipping up dinners with all the trimmings, so now is the time to stock up on whatever gadgets and cookware your kitchen is lacking. This GreenPan 3-Piece Set ($89.99), which includes an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pan, features ceramic nonstick, PFAS-free production. The unique pattern on the inside of the pans helps create the perfect sear, and the cookware is safe for ovens and broilers up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit — so they can handle whatever holiday recipes you throw their way.
How we chose our items
To create our September list, we combed through the new Costco offerings for products that would be most appropriate around the home at the end of the year. Now is the time when Costco begins to feature seasonal items, including textiles for the cold weather, decorative seasonal accents, and handy kitchen accessories that are helpful for large gatherings when the holidays roll around.
Beyond scanning for fall-friendly finds, we analyzed the quality of the selections and their production, including PFAS-free production for cooking items and CSA certifications for items that require caution, like the chiminea in the outdoor patio set. We also considered customer reviews, analyzing what worked and what didn't, based on their comments, and ensured all items were rated 4 out of 5 stars or higher. Lastly, we kept cost in mind and made our selections based on the purchases that would deliver the best quality for their price, particularly when compared to counterparts.