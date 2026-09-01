Costco's September 2026 Home Finds: Top 7 Items To Buy This Month

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It's true, summer is officially winding down (don't hate the messenger). Back-to-school activities, football games, and holiday gatherings are about to replace poolside afternoons, and you'll want to make some changes around the house to prepare for what's ahead. Whether that means equipping the kitchen with the appropriate hosting tools or gathering cozy textiles for the impending cold, it pays to be one step ahead. Fortunately, in 2026, even more great Costco home finds are coming in September to help usher in the new season.

As relaxation mode makes way for the busiest retail time of the year, members are adding to their carts, and with good reason: September Costco shoppers are likely to find the best price reductions of the year just before the holiday haul begins appearing on shelves in early October. With that in mind — and taking quality, customer reviews, certifications, and purpose into consideration — we've rounded up a list of the must-have items that will make summer's departure feel easier.