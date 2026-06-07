Nobody Wanted One 30 Years Ago — Now It's The Vintage Mirror Everyone Wants
One minute, thrifters are enamored with an heirloom from decades past. Next, they've decided it's antiquated, and not in a good way. Oftentimes, a eureka moment follows, and savvy shoppers realize that the trinket in question was fashionable all along. Take, for example, a vintage gilded mirror,a piece that Nate Berkus referred to as "timeless" on Instagram. As shoppers search for functional statement makers, the bold accessory with sophisticated details and gorgeous patina is making a comeback,so start brainstorming those mirror decor ideas for your own space.
Famous for their gold frames, arched shapes, and rich history, gilded mirrors are rooted in French culture and offer an ornate aesthetic akin to museum artifacts. As homes moved away from intricate details in the '90s and focused on a minimal aesthetic, the interest in accents like gilded mirrors waned. Fast forward to the early 2020s, when the Anthropologie Primrose Mirror garnered viral status, accumulated more than 14 million TikTok views, and inspired countless dupes and a resurgence in the aesthetic.
Now, homeowners are stepping away from the confines of minimalism and opting for rich details that gilded mirrors offer. "This year, especially, we can expect to see...people embrace characterful interiors through the opera aesthetic and curated clutter trends, both of which embrace eclectic maximalist spaces," design expert Magdalena Gierasinska told Homes & Gardens. These vintage finds coincide perfectly with our need for statements. On eBay, they can range from double digits, averaging $100 to $400, to thousands of dollars. Since Berkus insists that they're universal and have personally accompanied him in various homes, it's safe to say a gilded mirror is worth the investment.
Tips for styling a vintage gilded mirror
If you've scored one of these valuable and on-trend antique finds during a thrifting outing, you'll want to make sure your gilded mirror gets the attention it rightfully deserves in your home. Consider hanging it opposite a window to maximize natural light and give the illusion that your room is larger than it actually is. Keep the mirror's size and placement on the wall in mind, too. You'll want to achieve a sense of balance, whether it's above the fireplace, next to a bookshelf, or in the entryway. Plus, a smooth surface paired with this ornate accessory will provide a much-needed contrast.
Logistics aside, decorating with gilded mirrors is the fun part and can make your home feel like a chic Parisian apartment. For that enviable French country style, pair your mirror with soft tones, natural wooden material, and vintage finds to create a sense of depth and history. Accents like Heriz rugs and damask fabrics complement the shine for a fun pop. The key is to mix the old and new and create an airy, welcoming vibe. Should you have your heart set on a more modern approach, pair your gold mirror with black accents, sleek furniture, and a clean-looking atmosphere for a polished finishing touch.