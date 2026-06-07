Nobody Wanted One 30 Years Ago — Now It's The Vintage Mirror Everyone Wants

One minute, thrifters are enamored with an heirloom from decades past. Next, they've decided it's antiquated, and not in a good way. Oftentimes, a eureka moment follows, and savvy shoppers realize that the trinket in question was fashionable all along. Take, for example, a vintage gilded mirror,a piece that Nate Berkus referred to as "timeless" on Instagram. As shoppers search for functional statement makers, the bold accessory with sophisticated details and gorgeous patina is making a comeback,so start brainstorming those mirror decor ideas for your own space.

Famous for their gold frames, arched shapes, and rich history, gilded mirrors are rooted in French culture and offer an ornate aesthetic akin to museum artifacts. As homes moved away from intricate details in the '90s and focused on a minimal aesthetic, the interest in accents like gilded mirrors waned. Fast forward to the early 2020s, when the Anthropologie Primrose Mirror garnered viral status, accumulated more than 14 million TikTok views, and inspired countless dupes and a resurgence in the aesthetic.

Now, homeowners are stepping away from the confines of minimalism and opting for rich details that gilded mirrors offer. "This year, especially, we can expect to see...people embrace characterful interiors through the opera aesthetic and curated clutter trends, both of which embrace eclectic maximalist spaces," design expert Magdalena Gierasinska told Homes & Gardens. These vintage finds coincide perfectly with our need for statements. On eBay, they can range from double digits, averaging $100 to $400, to thousands of dollars. Since Berkus insists that they're universal and have personally accompanied him in various homes, it's safe to say a gilded mirror is worth the investment.