The 4 Best New Costco Home Finds Of 2026 (So Far)

Your feet do a lot more work than you probably give them credit for, and what they need is a slightly better interface with the world — something to make all the standing and walking a little easier. Several new Costco products have your feet covered, or at least underlaid, with the right amount of softness and padding to get you through a day of workouts, workshopping, drying dishes, or drying your hair. What stood out to us are interlocking rubber floor files.

You've seen interlocking floor padding before, but Matter recycled rubber floor tiles seem to have gotten the formula just right. At $99.99, these tiles cost $3.26 per square foot, only slightly more than a good bath mat (Costco's Mineral Spring soft grid bath rug comes to mind). The Matter tiles garnered 4.5 stars across over 1,150 ratings. Of course, they provide the usual traction and a stable, slip-resistant floor, wet or dry. The tiles have two edge options — interlocking edges can have a finishing piece attached to convert that side into a smooth, non-interlocking edge. The description also says the tiles are available in five colors, all of which are black, Henry Ford-style. (Five different "speck" colors add visual interest.)

Reviewers warn that you have to look carefully and orient the tiles so their "grain" runs the same way. This is evident in the product photos, so it's probably worth the extra time to get the orientation right. And note that several reviewers say these new tiles are not compatible with older versions of the product.