The 4 Best New Costco Home Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
Finding the scoop on what's new and good at Costco can be a challenge, because the warehouse store sells a huge variety of merchandise, and good, old stuff has a way of hanging around. The newest "member favorite," for example, has reviews from seven years ago – great reviews, granted, but not exactly recent. Sometimes the shelf space allocated for things that are both new and good is taken up by products in new categories — smart toilets, for example. But most of the highly rated new products we found were better takes on long-established products like rugs and mats and fake plants. And a few were in categories that never get praise — garden hose sprayers, for instance — because they're either usually terrible or good at jobs we'd rather not do.
While tracking down the best Costco offerings of 2026 (so far), a few natural groupings emerged. We found, for example, that people love new, comfortable things to stand on, so it was sensible to choose among the highly rated mats and rugs. Costco customers are also fond of finding products and tools that do a good job when that's not always the norm.
How we chose the best new Costco home finds of 2026
New products are notoriously hard to evaluate based on reviews alone. Selection bias is a serious problem in early days, and early reviewers can disproportionately represent aficionados that might not align with you as a shopper. On the other hand, early reviews can sometimes disproportionately represent the negative reviewers who are more vocal, proportionally, than satisfied buyers.
So we looked at reviews carefully, usually ignored products with fewer than 10 ratings and ratings under 4.2 stars, and — when necessary — looked for the same product on other retailers' sites to see how their customers felt.
Matter Recycled Rubber Floor Tiles
Your feet do a lot more work than you probably give them credit for, and what they need is a slightly better interface with the world — something to make all the standing and walking a little easier. Several new Costco products have your feet covered, or at least underlaid, with the right amount of softness and padding to get you through a day of workouts, workshopping, drying dishes, or drying your hair. What stood out to us are interlocking rubber floor files.
You've seen interlocking floor padding before, but Matter recycled rubber floor tiles seem to have gotten the formula just right. At $99.99, these tiles cost $3.26 per square foot, only slightly more than a good bath mat (Costco's Mineral Spring soft grid bath rug comes to mind). The Matter tiles garnered 4.5 stars across over 1,150 ratings. Of course, they provide the usual traction and a stable, slip-resistant floor, wet or dry. The tiles have two edge options — interlocking edges can have a finishing piece attached to convert that side into a smooth, non-interlocking edge. The description also says the tiles are available in five colors, all of which are black, Henry Ford-style. (Five different "speck" colors add visual interest.)
Reviewers warn that you have to look carefully and orient the tiles so their "grain" runs the same way. This is evident in the product photos, so it's probably worth the extra time to get the orientation right. And note that several reviewers say these new tiles are not compatible with older versions of the product.
CGH Faux Decorative Plant Trio
In the past, Costco has scored social media virality with both real and faux olive trees. For 2026, they've launched a handful of faux plants, including a couple of indoor trees and an outdoor hanging basket of pansies. But the Faux Decorative Plant Trio breaks new fake ground by specifically including houseplants (snake plant, prayer plant, and fern) and, like all the others, includes a planter for each. One reviewer claims to have been "waiting literal years" for Costco to sell non-literal houseplants. Other reviews are mostly positive, with purchasers praising the plants' realism. One observes that these are great for pets that are prone to chew on live plants, and notes that the planter bases are very stable. Other faux plants at Costco run around $40-50 for a single plant or arrangement, so the $49.99 price for three is a comparatively good deal.
The trio gets 4.2 stars across over 20 ratings, but there are a couple of dissatisfied purchasers. One reviewer complains that they have a "horrible chemical PFAS like smell," and while PFAS doesn't have a smell, it seems likely that the purchaser is smelling something unpleasant.
Orbit 3-piece Nozzle Set
Consumer-grade garden sprayers are prone to frustrating consumers, but the Orbit 3-piece Nozzle Set ($24.99) does something unusual and useful in that it appears to spray water on your garden, rather than in your face, on your clothes, and toward wherever your fleeing cat might fly. The set comes with two sprayers and a telescoping wand (you read that right — a telescoping wand that doesn't leak). This kit gets 4.6 stars across more than 130 ratings, and most reviewers agree that the sprayers are leak-free. The same set appears to be available from Walmart, but costs $39. Walmart's listing has no ratings.
Some purchasers complain that water flow is restricted in these sprayers, and that they feature fewer spray patterns than previous versions. Of course, nothing you do will completely turn an ordinary hose into a full-power pressure washer, and most find the water flow sufficient to their needs and praise the smooth operation and lack of leaking from these sprayers. The predominant impression is that the new sprayers will be durable, owing in part to their metal construction.
TOTO Washlet G5A Integrated Smart Toilet
But all of that was downright predictable compared to the praise Costco's new smart toilet has received. At first glance, the $2,699.99 TOTO Washlet G5A Integrated Smart Toilet seems like bringing an elephant gun to a pillow fight. There are many types of toilets and factors to consider, but it's worth considering how smart a toilet really needs to be, after all. But the particular genius of the Toto toilet is that the smart toilet has no smart features. In fact, the word "smart" does not appear in the instruction manual. It seems to be a very manual device with lots of features but no real decision-making agency or network connectivity. One reviewer did note that the bidet does seem to choose its own self-cleaning schedule.
The star of this very popular (4.8 stars across 30 ratings as of writing) show is the bidet, and Toto warns that you "may never want to stop" using it. It has something called "tornado flush," though one reviewer suggests that the flush is so weak that it can cause clogs. The consumers who can afford such a toilet seem to be mostly happy with it, and not a single reviewer mentioned (or missed) any real smart features.