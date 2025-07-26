Turn Your Ordinary Hose Into A Pressure Washer With A Quick And Easy Hack

Some cleaning jobs need a little extra power, especially if they're outdoors. Pressure washing provides a much deeper clean than soap and water alone. This cleaning method is especially effective against algae, mud, and other residue. Pressure washers vary in size, and choosing the right pressure washer can sometimes depend on the job. For most cleaning around the house, an electric pressure washer will do. It can handle cars, decks, siding, outdoor toys, etc. These are typically less expensive than gas pressure washers and have a PSI rating of around 1,000-1,900. Gas-powered pressure washers can have closer to 3,000 PSI and are made for the tougher cleaning jobs, such as grimy driveways.

If purchasing a pressure washer isn't an option, a garden hose can easily be turned into a pressure washer. First, remove the nozzle. A couple of feet from the end, fold the hose in half and crimp it closed with a fist. Pour an ounce or so of dish soap into the open end of the hose. Replace the nozzle and turn the water on. Aim at the item to be cleaned and let go of the crimp in the hose. Spray until the soap runs out, then rinse. This method would work on other outdoor items, like patio furniture. There are some other helpful tips you should know before attempting this trick.