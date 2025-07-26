Turn Your Ordinary Hose Into A Pressure Washer With A Quick And Easy Hack
Some cleaning jobs need a little extra power, especially if they're outdoors. Pressure washing provides a much deeper clean than soap and water alone. This cleaning method is especially effective against algae, mud, and other residue. Pressure washers vary in size, and choosing the right pressure washer can sometimes depend on the job. For most cleaning around the house, an electric pressure washer will do. It can handle cars, decks, siding, outdoor toys, etc. These are typically less expensive than gas pressure washers and have a PSI rating of around 1,000-1,900. Gas-powered pressure washers can have closer to 3,000 PSI and are made for the tougher cleaning jobs, such as grimy driveways.
If purchasing a pressure washer isn't an option, a garden hose can easily be turned into a pressure washer. First, remove the nozzle. A couple of feet from the end, fold the hose in half and crimp it closed with a fist. Pour an ounce or so of dish soap into the open end of the hose. Replace the nozzle and turn the water on. Aim at the item to be cleaned and let go of the crimp in the hose. Spray until the soap runs out, then rinse. This method would work on other outdoor items, like patio furniture. There are some other helpful tips you should know before attempting this trick.
Use a pressurized nozzle and a short hose to increase water pressure
At 30-50 PSI, a garden hose won't be able to handle tough jobs like blasting dirt off concrete or stripping paint. As its name suggests, a pressure washer's value comes from the amount of pressure it can put out. Water is drawn into the unit, compressed and forced through an outlet valve at a very high pressure. To really harness water power with a garden hose, the water needs to become pressurized. There are a few ways to increase the water pressure in a garden hose.
To add a little more pressure, pick up a high-pressure spray nozzle for the water hose, like this one at Home Depot that revs up a hose's cleaning power even more. Make sure the hose doesn't have kinks or links. If more is still needed, purchase an expandable hose or install a water pressure booster. While you will need to determine the right hose to buy, you should use a short hose for this trick, if possible. Longer hoses reduce the PSI rating, so a shorter hose will produce more pressure. Any of these tips will provide enough pressure to wash everything from the car to vinyl siding. Or try alternatives to pressure washing, such as hand washing, or using foam or heat.