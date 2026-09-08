Forget Traditional Asphalt Driveways: This Recycled Material Is Budget-Friendly & Durable

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Installing a new driveway or replacing an existing one can be a significant upgrade to your home property. But one major aspect of a new driveway is its cost. The ubiquitous asphalt driveway is moderately priced within the world of traditional driveway material options, but it's not cheap. One alternative driveway material, reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP), is a durable, less costly driveway option that is gaining popularity. It consists of ground asphalt that packs together tightly, creating a tough surface. It has pros and cons like any construction material, but one of its primary benefits, after its reduced cost, is a less damaging environmental profile, compared with new asphalt.

Why is RAP environmentally more friendly? The hot asphalt typically used on driveways is a manufactured product made from precise combinations of aggregate, mixed with bitumen. This process requires mining energy, disruption of natural resources, and additional energy in the form of heat to make and lay this type of asphalt. In contrast, RAP is recycled asphalt, ground into millings. Its manufacture has lower energy costs and no mining and site disruption. Its reuse also keeps the material out of the landfill.

Reclaimed asphalt pavement is significantly different from what most folks think of when they imagine an asphalt driveway, and far cheaper. The material cost itself is lower — $40 to $80 per ton for new asphalt, compared to $10 to $20 for RAP. One website, Asphalt Industrial, puts the installed square-foot price of RAP at 50 cents to $2, compared to $3 to $7 for new asphalt, while Crush Plant sets the respective prices at $2 to $5 versus $7 to $13. Either way, laying down RAP provides savings up front.