Forget Asphalt Driveways: A Tougher, More Attractive Alternative

Driveways are essentially functional — they do a difficult, important task — but they are also no small part of the curb appeal of your home. So is it asking too much for them to also be attractive? Traditional asphalt or bare bones concrete driveways are not ugly, but they don't add much to the overall aesthetics of your home. That is not the case when it comes to exposed aggregate concrete driveways. Not only is exposed aggregate concrete tougher than asphalt, it is the eye-catching alternative that just may be what you are looking for. Say goodbye to a boring driveway.

Asphalt is a mix of bitumen (a crude oil byproduct) and aggregates, laid down hot and smoothed out. But what is the difference between a standard concrete driveway and a concrete driveway with exposed aggregate? They are essentially poured the same way, and then comes a twist. Concrete, in its basic form, is a combination of cement and aggregate — uniformly selected small stones — mixed together. With a standard concrete driveway, there rises a thin layer of creamy cement that hardens into a smooth, uniform surface. With an exposed aggregate driveway, at a specific point as the concrete hardens, that top layer is removed (by brushing, power washing, or using certain chemicals) exposing just the top of the rocks that make up the aggregate. Done well, it exposes a uniform, dimpled texture with various colored rocks providing a durable, eye-catching surface.