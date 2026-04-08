The Downsides To Concrete Driveways You'll Wish You Knew Before Investing

Concrete is made from a mixture of cement, water, and aggregates like sand or crushed stones. The chemical reaction that occurs between these ingredients creates a solid mass that strengthens over a curing period. For use in driveways, concrete is typically poured as a series of slabs reinforced with rebar. In 2026, the average cost to install a concrete driveway hovers between $8 to $20 per square foot. Depending on the size of the driveway, that can set homeowners back anywhere from $2,700 to $14,500.

While concrete does have numerous advantages in longevity, durability, and load bearing capabilities, there are some significant downsides to concrete driveways that you will want to know about before investing in one. The two main issues, which will be explained in more detail, are that concrete is susceptible to cracking, and that it can become aesthetically unappealing if not properly maintained. If ignored, these issues could cause irreparable damage that could lead to your entire driveway needing replacement, which as we've seen, is not a cheap paving solution.

Other minor issues, such as surface flaking or staining, can all indicate one of or both of those two aforementioned problems. Thankfully, concrete stains are easily removed with a simple old-school mixture of soda crystals and water, while flakes can be brushed away and patched. Still, the major downsides are common enough that you'll want to understand them before making any kind of investment in a concrete driveway.