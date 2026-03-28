The Old-School Product That Makes Removing Oil Stains From Concrete A Breeze
Oil stains on concrete happen, especially in spaces like concrete driveways where automotive messes are common. Oil can be particularly tricky to lift off porous surfaces, sometimes requiring multiple cleaning attempts and tools. However, cleaning those unsightly oil stains could be as easy as reaching for a concrete-friendly household staple — or even grabbing an old-school cleaning solution: soda crystals. While you might not reach for soda crystals during your usual cleaning routine, they could help you get your concrete looking spotless.
Soda crystals (also called washing soda) are a white powder that dissolves in water and can be used for various cleaning tasks. These crystals are technically sodium carbonate, which means they're similar to baking soda (sodium bicarbonate); however, the two have different uses and different alkaline levels. Soda crystals are strongly alkaline with a pH of around 11, and they are a common addition to homemade laundry detergent or can be used as laundry detergent alternatives — and they're considered a natural cleaner, as they don't contain any additives like enzymes, phosphates, or bleach.
Another perk of soda crystals is that they're great stain-fighters, thanks to sodium carbonate's ability to soften water (much like it removes hard water stains on surfaces) and help lift dirt from wherever it's embedded. It's that stain-lifting power paired with high alkaline levels that also makes this old-school cleaning product such a handy choice for stubborn oil stains on concrete.
How to use soda crystals to remove oil stains from concrete
To remove oil stains on concrete surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, and patios, you'll need a bag of soda crystals, a hose, and a scrub brush. Before you break out these tools, though, you should clear away any visible debris with a broom so you're working with a clear surface. Pour soda crystals over the oil stains that are present, then get them wet with your hose or watering can until the water and white powder turn into a thick paste. You'll then need to scrub the stained concrete with your brush; once you're done, rinse what's left of the paste away with water.
If your oil stains aren't recent and have been lingering on your driveway or patio for a while, you may want to let the soda crystals sit. Concrete is porous, so old oil stains may be sitting deeper in the material, which in turn means they may literally need a "deeper" clean. You can leave the damp soda crystals to sit on your stained concrete for 24 to 48 hours (or even as few as 5 to 6 hours) before you scrub the pavement and rinse the soapy mixture away.
Wondering if there's an exact amount of soda crystals you should use to eliminate oil stains? It really depends on how large an area your stain covers, or how much surface area you'll be cleaning. Some sources recommend aiming for a ratio of 10 grams of soda crystals for every liter of water, but others simply suggest a layer of the powder.