The Old-School Product That Makes Removing Oil Stains From Concrete A Breeze

Oil stains on concrete happen, especially in spaces like concrete driveways where automotive messes are common. Oil can be particularly tricky to lift off porous surfaces, sometimes requiring multiple cleaning attempts and tools. However, cleaning those unsightly oil stains could be as easy as reaching for a concrete-friendly household staple — or even grabbing an old-school cleaning solution: soda crystals. While you might not reach for soda crystals during your usual cleaning routine, they could help you get your concrete looking spotless.

Soda crystals (also called washing soda) are a white powder that dissolves in water and can be used for various cleaning tasks. These crystals are technically sodium carbonate, which means they're similar to baking soda (sodium bicarbonate); however, the two have different uses and different alkaline levels. Soda crystals are strongly alkaline with a pH of around 11, and they are a common addition to homemade laundry detergent or can be used as laundry detergent alternatives — and they're considered a natural cleaner, as they don't contain any additives like enzymes, phosphates, or bleach.

Another perk of soda crystals is that they're great stain-fighters, thanks to sodium carbonate's ability to soften water (much like it removes hard water stains on surfaces) and help lift dirt from wherever it's embedded. It's that stain-lifting power paired with high alkaline levels that also makes this old-school cleaning product such a handy choice for stubborn oil stains on concrete.