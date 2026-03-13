Erase Fresh Oil Stains From Concrete With This Household Staple

Concrete driveways can collect stains, and they aren't exactly easy to remove. Tire marks on concrete can require scrubbing and degreaser solutions, while getting rid of rust stains can require baking soda, lemon juice, or vinegar (and plenty of scrubbing, too). But leaky vehicles and spills happen, so oil stains are bound to appear on your concrete driveway at some point. If you happen to catch oil stains on your concrete while they're still fresh, you can remove them without a headache and even without breaking out your pressure washer. All you need is a common household product: a can of WD-40. Although it's most commonly reached for for squeaky door hinges, WD-40 is actually very versatile and has over 2,000 different uses, including getting those oil stains out of your driveway's concrete.

Concrete is a porous material, which is why stains set in so easily. Even concrete sealer can't fully protect from oil stains. Liquids like oil will seep right into the pores across the surface of a concrete driveway, so it's best if the oil is dissolved and pulled out of the material. WD-40 can get to work on recent oil spills that have soaked into your concrete driveway because, as its name suggests, it's a "water displacement" tool. It works by breaking down and thinning the oil. However, it's important to note that WD-40 is most effective when applied to fresh oil stains.