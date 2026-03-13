Erase Fresh Oil Stains From Concrete With This Household Staple
Concrete driveways can collect stains, and they aren't exactly easy to remove. Tire marks on concrete can require scrubbing and degreaser solutions, while getting rid of rust stains can require baking soda, lemon juice, or vinegar (and plenty of scrubbing, too). But leaky vehicles and spills happen, so oil stains are bound to appear on your concrete driveway at some point. If you happen to catch oil stains on your concrete while they're still fresh, you can remove them without a headache and even without breaking out your pressure washer. All you need is a common household product: a can of WD-40. Although it's most commonly reached for for squeaky door hinges, WD-40 is actually very versatile and has over 2,000 different uses, including getting those oil stains out of your driveway's concrete.
Concrete is a porous material, which is why stains set in so easily. Even concrete sealer can't fully protect from oil stains. Liquids like oil will seep right into the pores across the surface of a concrete driveway, so it's best if the oil is dissolved and pulled out of the material. WD-40 can get to work on recent oil spills that have soaked into your concrete driveway because, as its name suggests, it's a "water displacement" tool. It works by breaking down and thinning the oil. However, it's important to note that WD-40 is most effective when applied to fresh oil stains.
How to use WD-40 to clean oil stains off concrete
To remove recent oil stains on your concrete driveway with WD-40, you'll need a spray can of WD-40, a scrub brush, and a water source nearby. Spray the WD-40 across the entire oil stain in question; you can then choose to let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes, if you'd like. Whether you let the WD-40 sit for a minute or two or half an hour, you'll next need to scrub it until you see the stain fade. Finish the job by rinsing the WD-40 away with water.
If you need an extra dose of cleaning power, or you still see some of your oil stain lingering on the concrete, you can pour some dish soap onto the stain while you scrub; since it's a degreaser, it may be able to break down automotive oils in addition to kitchen greases and oils.
Just remember to keep safety in mind before you break out your can of WD-40. While it's perfectly safe to use outdoors around (and on) your driveway, it can have a strong odor unless you opt for a low-odor formulation. It should also be kept away from heat sources, hot surfaces, and potential ignition sources, so you'll want to keep the area of your driveway that you're cleaning clear from these possible dangers.