How To Get Rid Of Rust Stains On Concrete Using A Favorite Household Product

An unattractive rust stain on your home's concrete patios, pool areas, garage floors, and foundation walls is a surefire way to bring down the aesthetic of your exterior. When iron (and iron alloys like various types of steel) meet water and oxygen, an oxidation process takes place that leaves you with that signature ugly orange corrosive effect. These stains are notoriously challenging to get out, often tackled by scrubbing them endlessly to dissolve rust with ingredients like vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda, as well as unusual contenders such as potatoes or Coca Cola– we've really tried it all, huh? But these methods are time consuming, laborious (rough or textured concrete has a lot of nooks and crannies for scrubbing!), and often not very effective at actually breaking down the stain. So what can you do to get these unattractive corrosion stains out of your concrete surfaces?

Enter WD-40, the unsung cleaning hero you never knew you needed until you absolutely did, time and again. From grill cleaning and snow removal assistance to power and gardening tool maintenance, removing rust stains from your home's surface is just one of many handy ways to use a can of WD-40 around your home's exterior. This incredible little can of degreaser can do it all! Simply spray it on your stubborn rust stain, let it soak to break down the bonds in the stain, and gently scrub away the ugly orange eyesore so that your concrete patio, garage, foundation, and more are back to looking their best with minimal effort. Let's dive into the surprisingly simple process of getting stubborn rust stains out of concrete with multi-use WD-40.