Neither Concrete Nor Gravel: The Eco-Friendly Driveway Material Gaining Popularity

Concrete and gravel driveways and roads have been around for hundreds of years, and while they are durable, they come with their own set of maintenance challenges. Concrete driveways are high quality, but are very expensive, while gravel driveways are prone to weed growth. An eco-friendly alternative that is gaining popularity is recycled asphalt pavement (RAP). It is exactly what it sounds like: old asphalt pavement, from driveways and roadways, that has been dug up and processed (recycled) into a new product. This new product, which is neither concrete nor gravel, has qualities you'll find in both gravel and asphalt driveways. Its cost savings may be even better than a do it yourself asphalt driveway.

It turns out that asphalt is one of the most commonly recycled materials, and that process is very successful. A ton of RAP replaces a ton of newly made asphalt. RAP requires less energy to make than new asphalt. As a result, it is less expensive per square foot than new asphalt (20- to 30% savings); estimates range from $6.20- to $8.75 per square foot for RAP, but around $7- to $13 for new. However, when compared to gravel, it is considerably more expensive ($1.80 per square foot for gravel). With its blended characteristics, many find RAP to be a durable and thrifty driveway option — more so than the many types of gravel driveways.