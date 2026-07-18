Skip Pricey Compactors: Smooth Gravel Driveways With Tools You Probably Have

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Gravel is undoubtedly one of the cheapest driveway paving materials, but it can also be exceptionally long-lasting if you work to maintain it. One of those maintenance tasks is keeping your gravel driveway level with replenished gravel. You can perform this chore by renting a machine called a vibratory plate compactor, but this can cost upwards of $1,000 depending on how long you need it for. Thankfully, you can skip the pricey compactors and smooth your gravel driveway with tools you probably already have.

A hand tamper is a common tool that many homeowners use for landscaping, patio, or driveway projects. The tool consists of a long handle attached to a heavy, flat, square plate. The hand tamper is used to manually level the surface by using the weight of the plate to compact the materials. A simple tamper with a wooden handle is going to cost roughly $50 (per 2026 Home Depot pricing).

Compaction, whether it is by hand tamper or a vibratory plate compactor, is one of the best ways to keep gravel locked in place and level. The compaction forces the individual aggregates to lock together, stabilizing the surface and allowing vehicle weight to be better distributed. Now, despite not being as efficient as a motorized compactor, you can level your whole driveway with a hand tamper.