Skip Rakes: There's A Smarter Way To Smooth & Level Gravel Driveways

If you have ever tried to smooth gravel with a rake for anything more challenging than an uneven simple gravel path, you already know that this can't be the right way to do it. If you're fixing a rutted driveway, it's probably not a way to do it at all. And, while a lawn leveling rake can make short work of fixing an uneven yard, it won't survive gravel. So, assuming that a $400,000 John Deere motor grader is not in your budget, what's the right way to level a gravel driveway? A miniature version of the grader, attached to your riding lawn mower, of course.

Gravel driveways cost less than their concrete and asphalt counterparts but often require far more maintenance. For people without government road-maintenance contracts, the way to tame a gravel road or driveway has long been a tractor — an expensive and stubborn workhorse of a thing that will get the job done or flip over trying. For the average homeowner, this would be overkill in several senses. But a number of companies make lightweight implements specifically designed for riding mowers and their sturdier cousin, the garden tractor. These include land planes, box blades, landscape rakes, drag harrows, and specialized driveway graders. Box blades or box scrapers are heavy duty machines for ground that's more uneven than the typical driveway. You can think of driveway graders like the DR Power Grader (which typically costs around $900) or the Handozer Gravel and Soil Drag ($850) as a compact tractor version of a box blade. The cheaper land planes and drag harrows are designed for lightweight, final smoothing, and won't have much impact on underlying ruts or potholes.