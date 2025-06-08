The Genius Yard Tool That Makes Leveling An Uneven Lawn A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traditional approaches aren't always the best, however much fondness we have for them. Consider the problem of a lawn with low spots here and there, which leads inevitably to standing water and falling children. The traditional approach to this problem is to name the area, according to how it's afflicted ("the swamp" or "the retention pond" for an area that's often underwater, for example, or "the sinkhole" for a particularly deep hazard). Thereafter, you'd just periodically warn family members and visitors thusly: "Steer clear of the swamp, or you'll sprain your ankle. And there are a million mosquitoes in there, so come in before dusk."

You might have guessed that there's a better way ... maybe even a lot of better ways, depending on the scope of your lawn's problem. If you have a small, barely perceptible unevenness, or a problem you can feel walking around more than you can see, your best bet is probably a lawn-leveling rake, the simplest level of DIY yard grading. This is not how you'd level sloping ground for a swimming pool, when the need for levelness and compaction is absolute. These contraptions look like what you'd get if you built a homemade Swiffer out of angle iron, then forgot to attach the pad. It's essentially a wide metal frame on a longish handle. Its purpose is mostly to push filler material – usually some combination of sand, topsoil, and compost – around so that it fills in the low spots. But a good lawn-leveling rake does quite a bit more than this. If all goes well, you'll end up with a healthier, more level lawn and no more swamp.