Concrete Vs. Gravel Vs. Asphalt Driveways: Which Costs Less?

For most homeowners, the decision of what driveway paving material to use is going to boil down to three common choices: concrete, asphalt, and gravel. Since budget is a huge part of any driveway project, it's critical to know which costs the least in terms of upfront prices for materials and labor, driveway longevity, and maintenance. Gravel is the cheapest option to install, but depending on your situation, it may not be the most cost-effective choice long term. To attain an accurate idea of cost, we'll be basing our calculations on an example two-car driveway that is 24 feet wide by 20 feet long, or 480 square feet.

We'll start with concrete, a strong paving material made from aggregates, cement, and water that can hold upwards of 10,000 pounds, depending on the thickness of the slab. The upfront cost for professionally installing concrete is $8 to $20 per square foot, according to Angi, meaning our sample driveway could cost roughly $3,840 to $9,600.

When properly built and maintained, a concrete driveway's typical lifespan is 30 to 40 years. This is only possible with regular upkeep activities like annual cleaning, repairs ($3 to $25 per square foot, depending on repair type), and sealing every two to five years that costs roughly $1.35 to $2.50 per square foot, according to HomeAdvisor. On the high end of our example driveway, you're looking at around $1,200 for resealing, alongside the cost of any necessary repairs or professional cleaning. While not the cheapest option, concrete's lengthy lifespan could end up costing you less over time.