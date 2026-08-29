Move Over, Landscape Fabric: This Natural Alternative Blocks Weeds & Boosts Soil Health

What's worse than weeds? They steal nutrients from your garden, are a pain to pull out, and pop up every season. Landscape fabric is one way to stop them, but there's a more natural way to go: Cocoa hulls (also known as cacao/cocoa shells or husks) can give your garden a boost of macro and micronutrients and block weeds at the same time.

Used as a mulch, cocoa hulls serve the same purpose as landscape fabric, minus many of the cons. One of the reasons to avoid landscape fabric is that it can harm the long-term health of your garden. Sure, it acts as a barrier, and prevents sun and water from reaching the weeds underneath. But it can also inhibit carbon dioxide movement between the soil and the air, restrict water flow, and be a source of microplastics. Fortunately, there are already many alternatives to landscape fabric that are better for the garden. Most of us know the standards: Bark mulch, wood chip mulch, and pine needles are eco-friendly alternatives that prevent weeds. And you can add cocoa hulls to that list of soil-friendly mulches.

A word of caution before we dig into the upsides of cocoa hull mulch: It poses toxicity risks to dogs and cats. Dogs can be harmed by theobromine and caffeine, two of the lingering compounds inside cocoa hulls. If animals are a concern, here's a guide on choosing the best mulch for your yard that includes options to keep your furry friends safe.