Leave The Landscape Fabric Behind: Here's Why You Don't Need It

Pesky garden weeds can outcompete your more sensitive plants and leave your garden looking messy, so it's no wonder people are always looking for ways to get rid of them. One item that appears on many lists is landscape fabric. It's a thin sheet of material that physically blocks the weeds from growing, and it can be effective. However, it can also have some serious downsides, especially if it's used improperly or indiscriminately. There are better ways to achieve the same benefits without the drawbacks, so leave the landscape fabric behind and try other options such as cardboard, mulch, or straw to combat weeds.

Landscape fabric is an effective weed barrier, but sometimes it blocks the things you actually want as well. While it's designed to be breathable and let water and air through, the tiny holes can become clogged over time. This leads to unhealthy soil and, consequently, unhealthy plants, as water, air, and other beneficial soil additives like fertilizer fail to reach them. If you add mulch over your landscaping fabric, weeds can actually grow in the mulch itself, rendering your landscape fabric useless.

However, leaving the landscape fabric exposed causes other problems. It breaks down quickly in sunlight, resulting in holes or thin spots where weeds can easily push through. Plus, it's aesthetically unappealing to start and doesn't get more attractive when it starts breaking down. This makes it a better fit for keeping weeds from growing underneath your garden furniture or beside your home, where it is sheltered and you don't have other plants to worry about. In your yard or garden, though, it's not the best fit.