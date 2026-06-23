Ditch Traditional Landscape Fabric: Here's A Better, More Eco-Friendly Alternative

Weeds are a total pain, which is why many gardeners turn to landscape fabric to keep unwanted invaders out of their landscape borders and pathways. And while this barrier can be very effective, landscape fabric has its cons. It is made of unsustainable plastic material that breaks down quickly and needs constant, labor-intensive replacing. Luckily, wood chips are more natural solution that are simple to add to your garden, cheap and easy to find, and effective.

Wood chips work to keep weeds out by blocking light and reducing the nitrogen that seeds need to germinate. But unlike plastic landscape fabric, wood chips don't completely starve the soil underneath, and established flora whose roots grow under a layer of wood chips will benefit from the nutrients added to the soil as the chips slowly decompose. Wood chips also keep the earth cool, unlike plastic fabric. They retain water and are not easily washed away, which is why they are an excellent choice for areas subject to erosion problems. They also make a pleasing, soft surface for garden pathways, which is why they are popular landscape cover in many parks and playgrounds.

Wood chips have advantages over other natural alternatives to landscape fabric like bark mulch, which breaks down more quickly, or pine needles, which become matted down and lose effectiveness in very wet environments. Wood chips do need to be refreshed every year or two, but you can simply add a new layer on top of the old, unlike the digging and prep work needed to properly lay landscape fabric year after year.