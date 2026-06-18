Ditch Landscape Fabric: There's A Natural Alternative That's Also Cheap

When it comes to establishing or reinvigorating your landscaping, one go-to weed-suppressing product is landscape fabric. The purpose of landscape fabric is to create a barrier that weeds cannot penetrate. Ranging in price from $0.20 to $0.75 a square foot, it is an affordable option. However, there is a natural alternative that's not only more environmentally friendly than landscape fabric, but also just as cheap.

Bark mulch is typically a byproduct of sawmills that remove bark from trees to create lumber. That bark is then shredded and sold back to consumers for landscaping purposes. You can buy bark mulch in bulk or in bags at home improvement stores, though you might want to think twice before buying it from Home Depot, as bagged mulch can be more expensive.

In bulk, bark mulch is measured in cubic yards and can cost roughly $30 to $100 per cubic yard, depending on the kind you get. If you lay a cubic yard of mulch at a depth of 2 inches, you're covering an area of 162 square feet. At the higher end of the price range, landscape fabric will cost $121.50 to cover that same area. So, while both products are roughly comparable on price, there are environmental reasons to ditch landscape fabric in favor of bark mulch.