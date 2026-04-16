Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Mulch From Home Depot

Walk into any Home Depot during spring, and you will be met with aisles lined with tractors, lawn mowers, seed packets, planters, pots, bagged soil, and starter plants. Another common springtime sale item you'll see is mulch, the stuff used to liven up flower beds and other landscaping after winter. While the sticker price might tempt you into buying a few bags, you should definitely think twice before buying mulch from this popular home improvement store.

As surprising as it may seem, bagged landscape mulch is one of those common items you ought to avoid buying from Home Depot or any other major hardware retailer. One of the reasons for this is actually the price. Sure, a single bag of mulch that covers 2 cubic feet costs a little over $3; however, if you are planning a large landscaping project that is going to require several yards of mulch, buying the bagged stuff is actually going to be more expensive than ordering a bulk truck delivery from a landscaping company.

Bulk mulch is sold by the cubic yard at between $30 to $50, and comes without the additional packaging cost of bagged mulch. As such, when you calculate the amount of mulch you will need, the overall price for the bulk is going to be a lot cheaper than buying the same amount in bags. However, it's more than just cost that should make you think twice about buying mulch at hardware stores.