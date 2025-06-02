The Best Way To Get Rid Of Weeds In The Garden Without Killing Other Plants

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a weed killer that could discriminate between plants you want to keep and plants you don't? That could do its weeding without harming insects, polluting waterways, lingering in the soil for decades, or ending up in our bloodstream? Well, there is. It's you. The most effective method of removing weeds without harming the plants you want to grow is to get down and dirty, pulling out the weeds by hand or with the help of a few garden tools.

Don't look at weeding as a chore but as an essential and rewarding part of a successful garden. "Gardening is an instrument of grace," as the poet Mary Sarton put it. "Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow circles of nature, is a help." You're outdoors and you're living in the moment, without a string trimmer, chemicals, or worries about what effect you're having on the environment.

Some essential weeding tools and tips will make the job easier. Weed a wet garden after it rains or after hosing it down so that the roots are easier to pull out. Get kneepads or a kneeler. Learn how to use a hand weeder, among other simple garden tools like trowels and weeding knives. Make weeding a regular habit: Ten minutes every other day is better than one weeding marathon. Know which weeds you can compost and which will just develop roots and regenerate in your compost pile. And to lessen your future weeding burden, lay down a fabric weed block and use mulch for weed control.