Ditch The Pricey Lawn Aerators: Use A Cheaper Tool That's Already In Your Shed

If the lush, green lawn of your dreams has recently turned into the scraggly lawn of your nightmares, it may be time to grab some lawn makeover tools. An aerator will cut holes in your lawn, loosening the soil and allowing air and water to penetrate it and revitalize your grass. However, lawn aerators can come with a hefty price tag. You can save some money by using your handy garden fork or pitch fork instead! The spikes of the garden fork were designed to help aerate garden soil, but they can be used for affordable DIY lawn aeration as well.

If you already have a garden fork or pitch fork in your shed, you can skip shopping entirely and aerate your lawn for free. If you do need to buy one, you're still likely to save money. An inexpensive garden fork can cost around $10 to $15, while a core aerator can cost $75 on the low end. Spike aerators are more comparable to garden forks, with a price range starting at $10. However, garden forks have an extra benefit — they're multi-purpose. A spike aerator is really only good at aerating your lawn, while a garden fork is also useful for gardening.

Since you can use a garden fork more often, you can get your money's worth more quickly. Unfortunately, the trade-off for this is time and effort. Some lawn aerators are motorized or rotating, allowing you to cover more ground quickly and efficiently. Garden forks and pitch forks typically are not, meaning you'll need to aerate your lawn by hand. If you have a small lawn, or are particularly dedicated to saving money, then this may not be an issue. However, if you have a larger space to aerate, an aerator may be worth the extra cost.