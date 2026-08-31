Woman Turns IKEA Picture Frames Into Stylish Storage With A Clever DIY

Oftentimes, the best storage solutions are those that provide your space with an aesthetic facelift, instead of just a boost in functionality. They can help you display items in a tasteful manner, which essentially makes it easier to add personal touches to your interior decor. Instagram user interior.with.sabi has a stunning example of this principle. In a short video, the creator links two of IKEA's SANNAHED oak effect picture frames together, and turns them into a chic magazine and book display for her wall. She cuts down an inner piece from one of the frames to make rails for each level of the shelf, and attaches them to the insides of the frame's outer boxes with a couple of small screws. The two picture frame shelves sit one on the top of the other, and together have a pleasant, natural wood appearance that could match up neatly with many of this year's top living room colors.

The simplicity of interior.with.sabi's DIY makes it flexible in terms of both design and function. The simple wood look can be personalized by painting, staining, or adding embellishments like rhinestones or decoupage. You could use it for cookbooks in your kitchen, magazines in your bedroom, or vinyl records in your living room. You can separate the two frames, or keep them linked together as a single unit, or use a third frame to extend the size of the shelf. Assembly isn't overly difficult — in terms of tools, all you'll need is a pair of pliers and a drill. The finished product can stand as a decorative piece on its own, but will definitely also look nice alongside one or more Dollar Tree DIYs that make stunning wall art on a budget.