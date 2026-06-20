She Transforms Old Picture Frames Into Gorgeous Live Floral Displays

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If you are debating whether or not to treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet, the answer is a resounding yes. Aesthetics aside, having flowers around the house is a natural dopamine boost that supports your wellbeing, so why not give those blooms a little extra affection for all of their hard work? Of course, you can opt for a vase for those summer flower arrangements, but you can also make a statement and take things up a notch by upcycling a picture frame into a gorgeous wall display for your florals.

Unconvinced? Take a cue from designer Kate Lewis, aka k8newyork, on Instagram. Rather than utilizing a frame for a family photo or a vacation snapshot, she encourages DIYers to look at the accessory in a different light. "Flowers are art, why not display them as such," she says. She places small, removable vases within the frame and completes the project with a few stems of her favorite florals — tulips, hydrangeas, and beyond. Not only is the idea unique and wallet-friendly, but it just might be the missing touch your statement wall ideas needed all along.