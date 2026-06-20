She Transforms Old Picture Frames Into Gorgeous Live Floral Displays
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If you are debating whether or not to treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet, the answer is a resounding yes. Aesthetics aside, having flowers around the house is a natural dopamine boost that supports your wellbeing, so why not give those blooms a little extra affection for all of their hard work? Of course, you can opt for a vase for those summer flower arrangements, but you can also make a statement and take things up a notch by upcycling a picture frame into a gorgeous wall display for your florals.
Unconvinced? Take a cue from designer Kate Lewis, aka k8newyork, on Instagram. Rather than utilizing a frame for a family photo or a vacation snapshot, she encourages DIYers to look at the accessory in a different light. "Flowers are art, why not display them as such," she says. She places small, removable vases within the frame and completes the project with a few stems of her favorite florals — tulips, hydrangeas, and beyond. Not only is the idea unique and wallet-friendly, but it just might be the missing touch your statement wall ideas needed all along.
Upcycle a picture frame into live floral wall art
When it comes time to morph your frame into a wall vase, the process is simple. First things first, decide where you'd like your frame and florals to go. Once you've secured a spot on the wall, hang up the frame and remove the glass. Then, measure the space you're planning to use within the frame for your vase, or maybe even a few, depending on the amount of room you are working with. Select options like Mkono Wall Hanging Planter Propagation Glasses, which are easy to install according to customer reviews. You'll fasten them to the wall with a hammer and the mounting hooks provided, and voilà — a framed vase is waiting for your florals of choice.
Should you want to add some extra pizzaz, place an appropriately-cut piece of peel-and-stick wallpaper behind the frame for a fun pop. Don't be afraid to change the frame itself either, whether you decide to paint it a new color or use a glue gun to wrap fabric around it. Make sure you're fastening the vases to the wall securely. However, you will still need to access them easily when it comes time to remove the display and dump the water.