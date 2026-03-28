Upcycle An Ordinary Frame Into Breathtaking DIY Wall Decor
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The secret to a high-end DIY project often begins at a thrift store. Second-hand shops are full of abandoned vintage pieces, such as large art and picture frames that are sold for an absolute steal. There's more than one way to transform old frames into beautiful vintage decor for your home. With this DIY, you'll upcycle an ordinary frame by weaving dried flowers into it with chicken wire for old-fashioned farmhouse decor that still complements a contemporary interior.
In addition to thrift stores, abandoned frames are common listings on online marketplaces, and sometimes they're even left on the side of the road. If you can't find one in the wild, Amazon has a few ornate frames for under $100. Another option is to use a frame you already have at home.
Instagrammer @jackkinsey transformed an old art frame into a massive display of dried flowers using very few supplies. They gathered a chicken wire, like the Vensovo Garden Poultry Black Chicken Wire, and dried grass and flowers with long stems, such as the MIHUAGE Dried Flower Daisy Bouquet. If you're feeling extra creative, pick blooming florals from your garden, and learn how to DIY and care for dried flowers. Once the materials are acquired, this project is very straightforward. It doesn't require any expensive or experienced tools, making it doable for amateur and seasoned crafters alike.
How to craft and style dried flower wall decor from a frame
Start this project by flipping the frame over and unrolling the chicken wire across it. Secure the wire down with a staple gun, and trim away the extra wire using a pair of scissors or wire cutters. Weave the dried flowers through the chicken wire, starting from the top and working your way down. No other adhesive or materials are necessary to hold them in place, as the wire is sufficient. Angle the flowers slightly outward as you go, making the arrangement more narrow at the bottom to create a bouquet-like shape.
The original Instagrammer hangs the finished piece above a contemporary mantel in a living room. However, it could also accentuate a bedroom, foyer, dining room, or random hallway in a variety of interior designs. Instead of the recommended flowers, one could use more dried grass for a more coastal look. If you're fond of seasonal arrangements, design the frame for a certain season. In example, use marigolds, sunflowers, and zinnias for a summer-inspired piece.
Although this concept can fit any room aesthetically, avoid bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and outdoor areas. Dried flowers are susceptible to humidity. Too much wind can also slowly degrade them over time, so keep them away from any AC vents or radiators. When going to hang the frame on a wall or against a shelf, be sure to follow tips for properly hanging pictures on walls.
The downsides of this breathtaking wall idea and ways to work around it
Displaying your upcycled frame above a fireplace mantle can potentially be hazardous. It's imperative to note that dried flowers are flammable, as petals fall and shed. One way to mitigate this is to spray the flowers with fire-retardant spray, but you may want to skip the mantle altogether to stay on the safe side.
Moreover, if you live in a busy household where doors get slammed, pets like to explore, and children constantly bump into furniture, think twice before keeping dried flowers in your home. Every seasoned DIYer knows that dried flowers are a messy business. They shed, accumulate dust, and are overall a mess to look after. Minimize the litter by being strategic in where you place the wall art. Hanging it in a hallway above an unfurnished space makes it easy enough to clean up after the fallen flowers and stems. Simply sweep up the fallen pieces with one swoop of the broom or vacuum. This makes it far easier to clean up than if it's hung over an intricate mantel or shelving unit. In this case, the dried flowers can drift into crevices and scatter into hard-to-reach areas, which require more precise cleaning.
The best workaround is to omit dried plants entirely from the project. Use synthetic flowers, which are often made of silk, instead. There are many designs when it comes to artificial flowers, giving you just as many options (if not more) to choose from. Make sure you pick artificial flowers with long stems, such as the Lansdowns Babys Breath Artificial Flowers, so the idea still turns out like @jackkinsey's inspiring idea.