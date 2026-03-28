Upcycle An Ordinary Frame Into Breathtaking DIY Wall Decor

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The secret to a high-end DIY project often begins at a thrift store. Second-hand shops are full of abandoned vintage pieces, such as large art and picture frames that are sold for an absolute steal. There's more than one way to transform old frames into beautiful vintage decor for your home. With this DIY, you'll upcycle an ordinary frame by weaving dried flowers into it with chicken wire for old-fashioned farmhouse decor that still complements a contemporary interior.

In addition to thrift stores, abandoned frames are common listings on online marketplaces, and sometimes they're even left on the side of the road. If you can't find one in the wild, Amazon has a few ornate frames for under $100. Another option is to use a frame you already have at home.

Instagrammer @jackkinsey transformed an old art frame into a massive display of dried flowers using very few supplies. They gathered a chicken wire, like the Vensovo Garden Poultry Black Chicken Wire, and dried grass and flowers with long stems, such as the MIHUAGE Dried Flower Daisy Bouquet. If you're feeling extra creative, pick blooming florals from your garden, and learn how to DIY and care for dried flowers. Once the materials are acquired, this project is very straightforward. It doesn't require any expensive or experienced tools, making it doable for amateur and seasoned crafters alike.