Transform an old frame into beautiful wall decor with vintage charm

Finding decor to match a current aesthetic that also reflects your unique personality is tough. And when you do find something, it's not always affordable, especially those big impactful pieces. Fortunately, there's a vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor–an old frame. There are some amazing finds hidden among the used products at your local thrift store that you may not have been able to afford new. You can even use one you already own, if you have one on hand that you've been holding on to with no plan in sight. This will be the foundation of a personalized display that your family and friends will be sure to notice.

The way this custom project works is by replacing the glass in the frame with a decoupaged wood insert. In short, this is affordable modern art you can easily make using scrapbook paper as a backdrop. A focal point is added to the backdrop to add depth, texture, and personality. This is where you put a little bit of yourself into the project. Use a vase, dried flowers, an ornamental figurine, or anything else that suits your fancy. Upcycling items you already have is a great way to save money and make the art piece more eco-friendly, as more than 4.9 pounds of solid waste per person enters the landfill every day in the United States. There are also plenty of ways to add more personalization as you complete your vintage DIY decor piece.