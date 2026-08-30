7 Signs That Prove It's Time To Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades

Dragging out the lawn mower on your day off to mow your grass is a time-consuming chore that many property owners dread. But it's an unavoidable part of yard maintenance if you want to have the greenest lawn on the block. To get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible, you must keep your lawn mower in top condition. Knowing when to sharpen the blades is an important part of that.

As a general rule, mower blades need to be sharpened after every 8 to 12 hours of cutting time. Of course, you may have to do it more often, depending on your yard's condition. If you find you're constantly clanging over hidden rocks or chopping through thick vegetation, your blades may need more attention. Many lawn care specialists agree that, at the very least, you should sharpen your mower blades before the first cut each spring. The good news is that if you're not into tracking hours, there are a few signs you can look for that indicate it's time for a refresh.