Lawn Looking Ragged? Sharpen Mower Blades Easier And Faster With A Tool From Amazon

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If you go to the trouble of mowing your lawn regularly, it's more than disappointing to find it developing uneven lines and brown spots, and looking like someone mowed it with a weed whacker. The culprit is probably the lawn mower blade, which you need to sharpen at least twice in the mowing season — more often if you have a large or dense lawn. Amazon has an inexpensive tool that makes this easy. It's called the Sharpal 103N All-In-One Knife Garden Tool Multi-Sharpener, and it costs $21.99. This handy gadget will sharpen all the garden tools you use for cutting, including knives, axes, pruners, shears, scissors... and lawn mower blades. And thanks to its preset sharpening angle, it's easier to use than a file or grinder.

It's a manual device that works exactly like your kitchen knife sharpener, honing the edge of a blade as you draw it along the edge. The Sharpal has an oversized plastic handle that's easy to grip when wearing gloves, and it has four different slots. One is for sharpening knives, one is for axes and machetes, one is for pruners and lawn mower blades, and one is for maintaining the edge on an already-sharp blade.

If you're looking for the best dedicated lawn mower blade sharpener, this probably isn't it. A corded or cordless grinding tool is easier to use and will sharpen damaged blades faster and with more precision. The advantages of the Sharpal tool are that it's the only tool you need to sharpen all your blades, and it costs about half as much as a cordless tool.