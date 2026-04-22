How Often To Mow If You Want The Greenest Lawn On The Block

The one-third rule can help you determine the best mowing cadence for different types of grass (even golf courses use the rule). This will help you keep your lawn green by avoiding damage to the grass from over-trimming. If you mow off more than one-third of your grass's height, trimming grass too short may hinder its root growth and slow its overall ability to grow. Over time, if you repeatedly cut your lawn's blades of grass too short, you'll weaken it and potentially put it at risk of turning yellow in heat and periods of drought. Too-short grass can even be more vulnerable to diseases and weeds that pop up, too.

In addition to keeping grass height and cutting limitations in mind, it's important to remember the frequency you should mow is really dictated by the exact kind of grass you're growing. Grass varieties flourish at different heights and grow at different rates. For example, if you have a fast-growing variety like Bermuda grass, you may need to trim it more often to keep it healthy and green.

Regularly mowing your grass can provide denser coverage and encourage its blades to keep growing. Infrequent mowing, on the other hand, could contribute to shock, causing that unsightly transformation from green to yellow. Just keep in mind that while infrequently mowed grass can be a problem, opting to grow your grass a little taller isn't necessarily a bad thing. It will help you keep your mowing schedule to once every week or two and keep your lawn looking green, as taller grass is typically healthier overall.