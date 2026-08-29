Ditch Baskets And Bins: There's A Smarter IKEA Solution For Organizing Clutter
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If you've had your fill of decluttering with baskets and bins, look toward another hero of home organization: the lazy Susan. You can use it in any room, and depending on the style, it can sometimes blend into your home decor. The IKEA APTITLIG Lazy Susan is just one example of a stylish and functional organizer that people have used as a storage solution for kitchens, bathrooms, and even plants in their homes. "I'm currently using this to display three small planters, and it's perfect for that use," says one IKEA review. Made from bamboo, it measures 11 inches in diameter and has a raised powdered stainless steel rim that keeps items from toppling over its sides.
This lazy Susan is best suited for dry areas since bamboo can warp if left damp or wet for too long, especially outdoors, unless it's sealed properly for that purpose. You can place it in common areas of your home, like the living room, for candles and succulents and to keep your remotes in one spot. In the laundry room, it can hold detergents, containers of wool dryer balls, and other laundry care items. And if you have a study space or home office, you can use the lazy Susan for containers of pens, pencils, and other stationery.
How to organize your kitchen with the APTITLIG Lazy Susan
In the kitchen, this IKEA lazy Susan can be used to organize cabinets and countertops. Declutter condiment bottles, canned goods, dry food containers, and snacks in the pantry or corral mugs and other dishes on open shelving. Under the kitchen sink, it can hold cleaning supplies like dish soap, spray bottles, cleaning tablets, and more. You can also use the lazy Susan on your countertop for a variety of storage, from fruit and vegetables to everyday seasonings and sweeteners, such as salt and pepper shakers, sugar, vinegar and olive oil. When cooking, use it to hold your prepped ingredients and utensils for quick and easy access.
Since many small containers in a cramped space can easily get lost, organizing your spice cabinet with a lazy Susan can help to improve visibility of your seasonings. A rotating organizer like this one allows you to get a 360-degree view of your spices at your convenience. One caveat to consider when using an 11-inch lazy Susan to organize any cabinet is that the cabinet's interior needs to be at least 13 inches wide and deep for a comfortable fit. An IKEA reviewer even notes that "the wire rim sticks out further than 11." An alternative for smaller cabinets with interior measurements of no less than 11 inches would be the 9-inch mDesign Bamboo Lazy Susan.
How to organize your bathroom with the APTITLIG Lazy Susan
Bathrooms are notorious for being stocked with small yet necessary items like hygiene and beauty products, hair tools and accessories, and cleaning bottles. The APTITLIG Lazy Susan can consolidate the clutter, and if your bathroom has deep cabinets, the organizer can help to bring everything forward. Because of the lazy Susan's 2-inch height, it might be more of a challenge to fit in under-counter bathroom cabinets than in the kitchen, but under the sink shouldn't be a problem. There, you can use it for shower, toilet, and glass cleaners as well as any smaller containers you have stored in the area.
From compartment organizers to DIY solutions, there are many options for organizing your bathroom counters. A lazy Susan can be beneficial to those who want to wrangle the products used in their daily routine, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, and flossers. It can also be used to hold and display your makeup or perfume collection.