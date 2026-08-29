Ditch Baskets And Bins: There's A Smarter IKEA Solution For Organizing Clutter

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If you've had your fill of decluttering with baskets and bins, look toward another hero of home organization: the lazy Susan. You can use it in any room, and depending on the style, it can sometimes blend into your home decor. The IKEA APTITLIG Lazy Susan is just one example of a stylish and functional organizer that people have used as a storage solution for kitchens, bathrooms, and even plants in their homes. "I'm currently using this to display three small planters, and it's perfect for that use," says one IKEA review. Made from bamboo, it measures 11 inches in diameter and has a raised powdered stainless steel rim that keeps items from toppling over its sides.

This lazy Susan is best suited for dry areas since bamboo can warp if left damp or wet for too long, especially outdoors, unless it's sealed properly for that purpose. You can place it in common areas of your home, like the living room, for candles and succulents and to keep your remotes in one spot. In the laundry room, it can hold detergents, containers of wool dryer balls, and other laundry care items. And if you have a study space or home office, you can use the lazy Susan for containers of pens, pencils, and other stationery.