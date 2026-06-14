Don't Toss Old Pans: The DIY Lazy Susan That Keep Countertops And Cabinets Organized
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Whether you're concentrating on a complicated recipe or contemplating a major deep cleaning session, a lazy Susan makes life a lot easier. Although no one knows for sure exactly where the name lazy Susan comes from, and avid "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans may agree with Larry David and Jon Hamm that "indefatigable" or "ambidextrous" are more suitable descriptions for the clever turntable design, there's no debating the convenience a lazy Susan offers around the house. Smaller versions are perfect for keeping a spice cabinet organized. Bigger ones are ideal for corralling spray bottles under the sink. And decorative lazy Susans can keep silverware, napkins, vitamin bottles, and other everyday items that always end up scattered around your countertops right within reach.
Instead of spending a fortune on stone or hardwood versions from high-end stores like Pottery Barn or Williams-Sonoma, one creative TikToker figured out a much cheaper alternative. @JuliesDIYs combines simple old cake pans and a handful of marbles to create her DIY lazy Susans. It's a shockingly simple and extremely affordable idea you can borrow to keep your countertops organized and maximize every inch of cabinet space while repurposing old wares.
Use marbles or foam balls to create this simple storage solution
This is a simple DIY anyone can accomplish in a matter of minutes. The most complicated step is finding two identical old pans or trays that are the right size for wherever you want to use a lazy Susan. You'll also need some glass marbles. They won't show in the finished product, so the color doesn't matter. However, it's important to opt for round marbles that allow your top pan to spin easily instead of reaching for oval floral gems since their flat sides won't work nearly as well. The sound of glass on metal can be highly irritating to some people, so you may want to consider swapping out marbles for a foam alternative like the uxcell 0.8-inch High-Density Craft Balls from Amazon, which provide the same lift with less noise. However, these craft balls aren't always as smooth as marbles and they'll likely not be able to bear the same weight as well.
Once you have your two pans and marbles in hand, simply add a handful of the baubles to the bottom pan before setting the other pan right on top of them. This creates enough distance between the two pans to allow for easy rotation of the top one even if it's loaded full. It's optional, but you can add a small anti-slip sticky pad to the bottom pan to keep your lazy Susan from sliding around when you use it. Since the total cost of making this lazy Susan is under $10, it's an affordable way to DIY one for your salt and pepper shakers, another for expert-approved must-have cleaning supplies, and even one for holding your phone, tissues, and other items cluttering up a bedside table.