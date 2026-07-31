Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Thrift Find Is A More Creative Way To Organize Messy Countertops
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Baskets and bins may be dependable products for organizing your kitchen and bathroom, but they're far from the most interesting or exciting options. These spaces deserve a more distinct personality, and the storage solutions on their key surfaces should therefore be more than just a set of basic containers for sorting dry goods or cosmetics. Luckily, with a creative idea from the_brush_up on TikTok, you can assemble a gorgeous yet practical rotating tray that'll spruce up just about any countertop while keeping essentials organized.
The key ingredient in this DIY is a thrifted marble round or a small marble tabletop piece – this is what makes it stand out. The original creator got hers for just $5 and attached an equal-sized rounded wooden board to the bottom of it, along with some Zteofo Turntable Hardware. Besides those, there are a few other items you'll need to replicate this project. You'll need a roll of paintable peel-and-stick bead trim (such as the Tyothimm Flexible Pearl Bead Wall Trim), wood stain, a polycrylic finish, fine-grit sandpaper, and a tube of clear construction adhesive. Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive is a solid choice here. Once you've gathered your supplies, it's time to put together this easy countertop storage solution that doubles as decor.
Making a lazy Susan for your countertop with thrifted marble
To get started, clean your marble round thoroughly and gently sand your wooden board. Then, attach your bead trim to the edge of the wood using the provided adhesive. Once it's secure, apply a couple of layers of your stain to both the trim and the wood, covering them completely. The original TikTok video uses a dark stain, but you could easily go for a lighter tone or use paint instead. Either way, you'll next need to seal the wood with your polycrylic top coat to protect it from blemishes. After it dries, attach your turntable bearings to the bottom of the board with short wood screws. Finally, flip the wooden round over and apply a generous amount of construction adhesive to its top side. Put your marble on top, and you'll end up with a luxurious-looking DIY storage solution for keeping countertops clutter-free.
@the_brush_up
I couldn't believe this marble slab was only $5! It was beautiful as is, but the second I saw it, I had an idea💡 If you'd like to recreate this project, I've linked the supplies I used in my bio ✨ follow for more easy thrift flips + home DIY 🤍 #thriftflip #functionaldecor #diyhomedecor #diydecor #thriftedhome
In the TikTok video, the DIYer uses her tray for cosmetics and decor in her bathroom. However, you could just as easily keep yours in the kitchen and put spices, oils, and vinegars on it. It could also serve as the perfect platform for clean glasses and cutlery when you're setting up a dinner party. You might even find that it can help you set up the ultimate coffee station for your kitchen. However, make sure to keep acidic substances off the marble, since they can cause etching, and avoid using abrasive pads when cleaning up spills.