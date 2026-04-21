Keep Kitchen Countertops Clutter-Free With A Simple DIY Storage Solution

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Many of us recognize the importance of keeping a clean kitchen — only clutter can happen in the blink of an eye. Things get used and items get dropped, and suddenly the countertops look untidy. Sigh. One way to help control the clutter is by placing a tiered storage solution on the counter. For instance, instead of your coffee supplies looking like they threw a party, you have a designated bin that will contain them. All you need are wooden boxes, dowels, and glue to craft a DIY multi-level organizer. This is a budget-friendly alternative to buying an organizer — one that you can be proud of when it's completed.

Creator cozydiyhome shared this project on her social media accounts. She demonstrated how easy it is to attach three small boxes to four dowels, which then serve as the organizer's legs. The end result is a stacked storage unit that takes up minimal space on a counter. To make this a low-cost DIY, finding boxes that are inexpensive is key. Dollar Tree is worth a search, as their Crafter's Square Wooden Trays could work. You can also check out a thrift store, or pick up a set of four Rustic Wood Boxes from Walmart.

Keep in mind that the boxes should all be the same size, and no more than several inches long and wide. Ideally, they should be approximately a couple of inches in height in order to leave ample room between them when connected to the dowels. As for the dowels themselves, Dollar Tree sells Crafters Square Wood Dowels that are 15.75-inches long. You can also purchase four of them from craft stores if you prefer a different size. There's a trick from Martha Stewart to maximize counter space, but this DIY is more compact.