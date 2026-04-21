Keep Kitchen Countertops Clutter-Free With A Simple DIY Storage Solution
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Many of us recognize the importance of keeping a clean kitchen — only clutter can happen in the blink of an eye. Things get used and items get dropped, and suddenly the countertops look untidy. Sigh. One way to help control the clutter is by placing a tiered storage solution on the counter. For instance, instead of your coffee supplies looking like they threw a party, you have a designated bin that will contain them. All you need are wooden boxes, dowels, and glue to craft a DIY multi-level organizer. This is a budget-friendly alternative to buying an organizer — one that you can be proud of when it's completed.
Creator cozydiyhome shared this project on her social media accounts. She demonstrated how easy it is to attach three small boxes to four dowels, which then serve as the organizer's legs. The end result is a stacked storage unit that takes up minimal space on a counter. To make this a low-cost DIY, finding boxes that are inexpensive is key. Dollar Tree is worth a search, as their Crafter's Square Wooden Trays could work. You can also check out a thrift store, or pick up a set of four Rustic Wood Boxes from Walmart.
Keep in mind that the boxes should all be the same size, and no more than several inches long and wide. Ideally, they should be approximately a couple of inches in height in order to leave ample room between them when connected to the dowels. As for the dowels themselves, Dollar Tree sells Crafters Square Wood Dowels that are 15.75-inches long. You can also purchase four of them from craft stores if you prefer a different size. There's a trick from Martha Stewart to maximize counter space, but this DIY is more compact.
Say goodbye to clutter with this three-tiered organizer
To start corralling clutter with a DIY organizer, grab your hot glue gun. You want the piece to have an extra strong hold to support the weight of your kitchen items, so consider using Gorilla Hot Glue Sticks. If not, it'd be best to opt for a glue that has similar strength instead of using just plain hot glue. Set one of your boxes on a table with its front side up. Next, attach a wooden dowel to both of its back (outside) corners, keeping the box near the top of the dowels. Glue a second box to the dowels near their bottoms, then attach the last box directly in the center of them.
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Take your remaining two dowels and glue them to the front side corners of the boxes. It should now look like a three-tiered storage piece. Let it sit to thoroughly dry. Once it's ready, place it on your kitchen countertop for items that typically clutter it up. Use it for drop-and-go essentials like sunglasses, headphones, and wallets. Or, let it corral your spices, bar items, or office supplies like pens and notepads. Place jars, bottles, or snacks inside of it that might typically roam free on your counters.
If you want to zhuzh the organizer up, simply paint the pieces individually before assembling it. You could also wrap the dowels tightly with jute twine or yarn for a chic look. Many people find kitchen clutter very stressful, so hopefully your new storage solution will help with maintaining clear countertops. To boot, consider keeping drawer clutter tidy with a cute vintage thrift store find.