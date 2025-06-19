Maximize Countertop Space In Your Kitchen With A Clever Trick From Martha Stewart

In a small kitchen, it's often hard to find room to chop vegetables or put down grocery bags, let alone carve a Thanksgiving turkey. Martha Stewart once addressed that predicament. "In a small kitchen, countertop space is very limited," she says on her YouTube channel. That's where it helps to be creative. If you look around your kitchen for unused space, think vertical rather than horizontal. Look for unused wall space where you can mount a shelf or two. As Martha Stewart notes, "Adding a shelf takes items off the counter and puts them up here."

The virtue of a shelf is that you can store items that you frequently use without them either disappearing behind cupboard doors or taking up valuable counter space. Smaller items, like salt and pepper shakers, measuring cups, boxes of tea, or favorite coffee mugs, are readily available without having to be pushed aside to make room for that cool matcha machine you got for your birthday. Shelving can also add a decorative touch to an otherwise bland kitchen.