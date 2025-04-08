18 Sleek Kitchen Cabinet Ideas That Maximize Storage Without Sacrificing Style

Kitchen renovations are an arduous process, so homeowners need to be meticulous during the planning phase to make sure the final result is what they are hoping for. With cabinetry being one of the big-ticket items — and the nuanced nature of storage space planning being complicated as it is — any rushing is likely to leave you with a large bill for a kitchen that doesn't live up to your expectations.

As a professional interior designer, I firmly believe that the devil really is in the details when it comes to planning kitchen cabinetry. It goes beyond what color to select, which type of kitchen cabinet style would fit perfectly in your home, and what kind of interior organizers you install. Today, I want to break down all of my favorite cabinetry tips that will make your kitchen glow without sacrificing any storage — from unique hardware ideas and finish materials, to appliance advice, to other great ways to make impactful design statements. Take time to review these, make thoughtful decisions, and customize to fit your own needs. With a little planning, you'll carve out a path that leads you directly to the kitchen of your dreams.