Stop Stuffing Cabinets: The Bathroom Storage Find That Keeps Countertops Organized

In between personal care items, cleaning products, and hair accessories, most bathrooms could use more organization. It's tempting to stuff things into cabinets, but when it comes to items you use every day, it's in your best interest to get a good countertop organizer. If you sighed at the thought of buying another plasticky, unappealing caddy, don't despair. The GFWARE Bathroom Organizer is available in wood-like finishes, so you can add organization without sacrificing too much style.

This organizer is still made of plastic, but it sports a faux light wood or red wood grain. Sure, you can get the real look with bamboo countertop organizers. However, the natural material isn't without its downsides. Bamboo is prone to getting moldy in damp areas, which is far from ideal beside a bathroom sink, especially if you want to use the organizer for toothbrushes or razors. The porous material can also be harder to clean — really just a hassle compared to waterproof, slick plastic. So while plastic caddies aren't the most stylish options for bathroom storage ideas, they are genuinely practical.

If you look closely, the GFWARE Bathroom Organizer is smooth and lacks some of the warmth and texture of real wood, but at a glance, it's realistic enough, according to several reviews. In bathrooms with warm minimalist, Japandi, Scandinavian, or other decor styles that favor wood accessories, this is a good option and won't look out of place like a typical plastic holder.