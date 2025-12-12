Instantly Declutter Your Bathroom Countertop Space With This Dollar Tree DIY

Your bathroom counter is probably a mess, and organizing it can be quite the daunting task. There are just too many bulky items that take up way too much space, such as your hair dryer that will never stand up straight, and trying to keep them tidy is a pain that often seems unbearable. While you could buy an organizer, the cost may be more than you'd like to pay, and you might have a tough time finding the perfect caddy for your essential tools. That being said, this Dollar Tree DIY from FABEDHacks is one of those great storage ideas when you have a small bathroom, keeping all your cumbersome equipment organized and accessible.

To build this awesome bathroom storage hack, you'll need to take a trip to Dollar Tree. Grab a Cooking Concepts Glass Cutting Board for the base, three Jot Metal Pencil Holders and one Jot Jumbo Metal Pencil Cup to form the holders, a lint roller for the handle, and some heavy-duty adhesive, such as two-part epoxy or E6000, to hold it all together. The completed holder measures roughly 8 inches by 8 inches, so it can fit on many small bathroom counters. If you want to customize the design of the organizer, you can vary the size and color of your pencil cup holders to better suit your bathroom's needs and aesthetics. You may want to buy more of the jumbo pencil cup holders when you have multiple larger bathroom tools on your counter. If you have more small items, you can just buy the regular cups (and should you have any leftover items without a home, there are several wall-mounted items to create bathroom storage out of thin air).