Instantly Declutter Your Bathroom Countertop Space With This Dollar Tree DIY
Your bathroom counter is probably a mess, and organizing it can be quite the daunting task. There are just too many bulky items that take up way too much space, such as your hair dryer that will never stand up straight, and trying to keep them tidy is a pain that often seems unbearable. While you could buy an organizer, the cost may be more than you'd like to pay, and you might have a tough time finding the perfect caddy for your essential tools. That being said, this Dollar Tree DIY from FABEDHacks is one of those great storage ideas when you have a small bathroom, keeping all your cumbersome equipment organized and accessible.
To build this awesome bathroom storage hack, you'll need to take a trip to Dollar Tree. Grab a Cooking Concepts Glass Cutting Board for the base, three Jot Metal Pencil Holders and one Jot Jumbo Metal Pencil Cup to form the holders, a lint roller for the handle, and some heavy-duty adhesive, such as two-part epoxy or E6000, to hold it all together. The completed holder measures roughly 8 inches by 8 inches, so it can fit on many small bathroom counters. If you want to customize the design of the organizer, you can vary the size and color of your pencil cup holders to better suit your bathroom's needs and aesthetics. You may want to buy more of the jumbo pencil cup holders when you have multiple larger bathroom tools on your counter. If you have more small items, you can just buy the regular cups (and should you have any leftover items without a home, there are several wall-mounted items to create bathroom storage out of thin air).
Building and using your Dollar Tree DIY bathroom organizer
To begin assembling your Dollar Tree DIY bathroom organizer, you will want to start by laying the cutting board flat and figuring out how you want to lay out your cups. Choose an arrangement that best suits your needs and counter space, so feel free to put your items in the cups before you glue them down to find an optimal plan. Once you have settled on a design, use your glue to adhere the cups in their designated places, leaving enough space in the center to fit the upright lint roller. Remove the handle from the lint roller, apply the adhesive to the flat end, and glue it between all of the cups to make your handle. When gluing glass to metal with slow-setting adhesives like E6000, be sure to let the materials sit overnight so the adhesive can cure before putting anything inside.
Once your organizer is set and ready to go, start the decluttering of your bathroom counter. What is great about this particular design is its flexibility, as you can really put anything and everything that may live on your counter in these pencil cup holders and they'll be held firmly in place by the weight of the glass cutting board. You can also make several of these organizers with different designs. Due to the aesthetic, they'll fit nicely together and straighten out your counters.