Swap Your Basic Paper Towel Holder For A DIY That Doubles As Seasonal Decor
Sure, you can grab a plain old paper towel holder that serves its purpose. But why not have a little fun with it and DIY a custom paper towel display that doubles as holiday decor. The Tina Did It YouTube channel showcases one such project, and while the original uses an Easter theme, you can swap out the decorations year round to keep it seasonal. She assembles photo frames and paddle-style cutting boards to create a spot for paper towels above and decorations below in a shadowbox-style display. It might not be the best DIY paper towel storage idea for a small space, but it's definitely a cute option if you have the available counter space.
You'll need two paddle cutting boards with holes in their handles to create the ends of the stand. For the sides, grab two rectangular photo frames; the original creator uses frames similar to this Special Moments Collage Photo Frame. For the bottom, use a rectangular wooden sign or a piece of scrap wood. You'll also need a thick wooden dowel to hold the paper towel roll.
Since the components may all be different colors, paint them the same shade for a more cohesive look. Gather any holiday or seasonal decorations you'd like to display in the lower compartment, along with glue to hold the structure together. Once assembled, the stand keeps paper towels neatly off the countertop while still keeping them clean and within easy reach. Plus, since this DIY replaces your old holder, you can repurpose it with one of these genius ways to use an old paper towel holder.
How to craft a custom paper towel holiday display
First, check the sizing of your components before assembling everything to make sure they fit together properly. You may need to cut the bottom piece to match the width of the cutting boards and the length of the picture frames. You can also make simple frames using boards or trim pieces, giving you more control over the overall size and look of the finished stand. The overall width should be slightly wider than a standard paper towel roll, which is usually around 11 inches. Cut the dowel rod at least 1 inch longer than the distance between the cutting boards so it has enough overhang to stay securely in place.
Paint the bottom board, cutting boards, dowel, and side frames in your chosen color to give the finished piece a more cohesive look. You can also add extra detailing, such as decoupaged napkins or fabric, for additional color and pattern. For the frames, leave the glass in place or remove it, depending on the look you want. To give the stand a more rustic, country-inspired feel, try replacing the glass with chicken wire. You could also add a solid material to the back frame to create a backdrop for your seasonal decorations. To assemble the stand, glue the frames to the front and back of the base board, then attach the cutting boards to either end.
Before adding the paper towels, arrange your seasonal decorations inside the lower display area. For Christmas, try pine boughs and ornaments, while spring could call for colorful flowers or Easter decorations. If you don't want to swap out the display as often, stick with broader seasonal themes rather than holiday-specific decor. Once you're happy with the arrangement, position the paper towel roll between the holes in the cutting boards and slide the dowel through to hold it in place. And after you finish a roll, you can reuse the empty paper towel tubes for kitchen utensil storage