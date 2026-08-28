Swap Your Basic Paper Towel Holder For A DIY That Doubles As Seasonal Decor

Sure, you can grab a plain old paper towel holder that serves its purpose. But why not have a little fun with it and DIY a custom paper towel display that doubles as holiday decor. The Tina Did It YouTube channel showcases one such project, and while the original uses an Easter theme, you can swap out the decorations year round to keep it seasonal. She assembles photo frames and paddle-style cutting boards to create a spot for paper towels above and decorations below in a shadowbox-style display. It might not be the best DIY paper towel storage idea for a small space, but it's definitely a cute option if you have the available counter space.

You'll need two paddle cutting boards with holes in their handles to create the ends of the stand. For the sides, grab two rectangular photo frames; the original creator uses frames similar to this Special Moments Collage Photo Frame. For the bottom, use a rectangular wooden sign or a piece of scrap wood. You'll also need a thick wooden dowel to hold the paper towel roll.

Since the components may all be different colors, paint them the same shade for a more cohesive look. Gather any holiday or seasonal decorations you'd like to display in the lower compartment, along with glue to hold the structure together. Once assembled, the stand keeps paper towels neatly off the countertop while still keeping them clean and within easy reach. Plus, since this DIY replaces your old holder, you can repurpose it with one of these genius ways to use an old paper towel holder.