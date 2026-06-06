Ditch The Clutter: Reuse Paper Towel Rolls For A Kitchen Utensil Storage Solution

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When you're in the middle of cooking, the last thing you want is to reach into your utensil drawer and cut yourself on a loose knife. You also don't want to have to wrestle with a pair of tongs that has sprung open or struggle to pull a citrus juicer from the drawer. Even though utensil drawer organizers may be great for corralling straight and narrow kitchen implements like spoons and spatulas, they often fall flat when it comes to keeping larger or irregularly shaped objects, like tongs, in place. But you won't have to search too long for a solution to the mess — one way to tidy up your kitchen drawers and keep clutter in check may be sitting right at the bottom of your recycling bin. The next time you finish up a roll of paper towels, hang on to the inner cardboard tube to keep your most problematic utensils contained and easy to grab the next time you need them.

A paper towel roll can come in handy as a sheath for kitchen tongs, cooking knives, and other awkwardly shaped utensils, making it easier to organize your kitchen. Slip the tube over the blade of a knife to protect your fingers when you reach into a drawer, or slide it over tongs or the handles of a citrus press to keep them closed when tucked away for storage. The tubes could also keep groups of smaller utensils, like forks and spoons, together in the drawer. Your utensils will take up less real estate, they'll be less likely to get tangled with or damage one another, and the uniform holders can open up creative opportunities to declutter your drawers.