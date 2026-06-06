Ditch The Clutter: Reuse Paper Towel Rolls For A Kitchen Utensil Storage Solution
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When you're in the middle of cooking, the last thing you want is to reach into your utensil drawer and cut yourself on a loose knife. You also don't want to have to wrestle with a pair of tongs that has sprung open or struggle to pull a citrus juicer from the drawer. Even though utensil drawer organizers may be great for corralling straight and narrow kitchen implements like spoons and spatulas, they often fall flat when it comes to keeping larger or irregularly shaped objects, like tongs, in place. But you won't have to search too long for a solution to the mess — one way to tidy up your kitchen drawers and keep clutter in check may be sitting right at the bottom of your recycling bin. The next time you finish up a roll of paper towels, hang on to the inner cardboard tube to keep your most problematic utensils contained and easy to grab the next time you need them.
A paper towel roll can come in handy as a sheath for kitchen tongs, cooking knives, and other awkwardly shaped utensils, making it easier to organize your kitchen. Slip the tube over the blade of a knife to protect your fingers when you reach into a drawer, or slide it over tongs or the handles of a citrus press to keep them closed when tucked away for storage. The tubes could also keep groups of smaller utensils, like forks and spoons, together in the drawer. Your utensils will take up less real estate, they'll be less likely to get tangled with or damage one another, and the uniform holders can open up creative opportunities to declutter your drawers.
How to turn a paper towel tube into a utensil sheath
The inner tube of a paper towel roll may be a practical way to keep drawer clutter tidy, but it's not the most aesthetically pleasing solution if you leave the tubes as they are. Luckily, it doesn't take much to transform an empty paper towel roll into a chic kitchen storage solution. Dressing up the inner tube will also make it sturdier, extending the life of your kitchen utensil sheath.
Cut a piece of waterproof peel-and-stick wallpaper, like LOVADA Peel and Stick Wallpaper, to the size of the paper towel roll. Remove the backing, and smooth the wallpaper around the tube, pressing out any air bubbles. Another option is to glue wrapping paper around the tube. Apply a layer of Mod Podge Dishwasher Safe Waterbased Sealer to the wrapping paper to make it sturdier and water resistant.
Another way to jazz up a plain paper towel roll is to wrap it in patterned washi tape or colorful duct or electrical tape. Cover the entire roll with the tape, or space it out to create a striped look. Use a different color or pattern for each type of utensil so you can easily find the item you need when you open the drawer. Pair this trick with other storage hacks, like a hanging holder to free up drawer space, and you'll have no issue keeping your utensils organized, accessible, and safe. Your utensil holders aren't going to last forever, but as you finish another roll of paper towels, there will always be another tube waiting to be transformed.