Use Old Tide Pod Containers For Cute Countertop Storage With Thrifted Door Knobs
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Tide pods have been making laundry a bit less of a chore since they debuted in 2012. If you don't hang onto the containers already, the following project may turn you into a collector. Just as TikToker @niekarichard showed the world, it's easy to upcycle the orange plastic tubs into adorable storage bins that would be perfect to keep on countertops. A paint job is part of what helps do the trick. But it's adding thrifted door knobs to their tops that makes them beautifully unique. Essentially, the knobs look similar to handles.
You'll need leftover Tide pod containers for the DIY (or similar tubs). Not empty yet? Consider transferring the pods to a pretty glass jar so they're available sooner. However, don't worry if you still use the liquid kind — it's possible to make a cute storage basket out of a laundry detergent bottle instead. Wash the Tide pod containers really well in hot, soapy water. Do the same with the lids. To help make the labels easier to peel off, allow everything to soak in the mixture overnight.
When it comes to the door knobs, hopefully you'll be able to score some at a thrift store, garage sale, or secondhand site. Look for ones with character that match your style, whether you favor antique brass or crystal. Grab one knob per storage bin. You'll also want to pick up spray paint in a color of your choice. Just make sure it's able to work on plastic, such as Krylon Colormaxx Gloss Spray Paint & Primer. Lastly, get out a strong-hold glue like E6000, and you'll be ready to get to work.
Craft lovely storage containers that have a door-knob twist
Bring your Tide pod tubs outside so you can upgrade them with spray paint. In order to permanently keep paint on plastic surfaces — rub their outsides with a piece of fine-grit sandpaper prior to starting. Clean off any remnants. Spray paint only the outside of the containers and their lids, using multiple coats if needed. Allow them to dry. Next, glue just the actual knobs to the lids, keeping them centered. They should be looking more like stylish containers at this point.
@niekarichard
Reduce ♻️ Reuse 💚 Recycle Tide Pod containers #recycle #recyclehack #QuickerPickerRapper #niekarichard
Now's time to decide what countertop items you'd like to store inside the bins. If you have specific categories, like coupons and receipts, you could add labels as well. Either print them yourself or grab some online, such as these Salemar Kraft Label Stickers. Create one for each tub, whether you're using it to store tools, paper goods, or coffee pods. As the DIYer pointed out, attaching them to the back of the tubs allows their cute handles to be shown. Finally, fill each container and set the lids on top. The door knobs, of course, will steal the show.
It's an easy-breezy project that turns recyclable trash into useful countertop storage. You can make the containers look extra chic by using colors like black, silver, or gold. Feel free to attach embellishments, like this Jotinel Bling Pearl Rhinestone Ribbon, if you're wanting to really dress them up. Not much of a spray painting fan? You could decoupage their outsides instead, or cover them with patterned contact paper. The various thrifted door knobs you find can really enhance the look, too.