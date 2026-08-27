Use Old Tide Pod Containers For Cute Countertop Storage With Thrifted Door Knobs

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Tide pods have been making laundry a bit less of a chore since they debuted in 2012. If you don't hang onto the containers already, the following project may turn you into a collector. Just as TikToker @niekarichard showed the world, it's easy to upcycle the orange plastic tubs into adorable storage bins that would be perfect to keep on countertops. A paint job is part of what helps do the trick. But it's adding thrifted door knobs to their tops that makes them beautifully unique. Essentially, the knobs look similar to handles.

You'll need leftover Tide pod containers for the DIY (or similar tubs). Not empty yet? Consider transferring the pods to a pretty glass jar so they're available sooner. However, don't worry if you still use the liquid kind — it's possible to make a cute storage basket out of a laundry detergent bottle instead. Wash the Tide pod containers really well in hot, soapy water. Do the same with the lids. To help make the labels easier to peel off, allow everything to soak in the mixture overnight.

When it comes to the door knobs, hopefully you'll be able to score some at a thrift store, garage sale, or secondhand site. Look for ones with character that match your style, whether you favor antique brass or crystal. Grab one knob per storage bin. You'll also want to pick up spray paint in a color of your choice. Just make sure it's able to work on plastic, such as Krylon Colormaxx Gloss Spray Paint & Primer. Lastly, get out a strong-hold glue like E6000, and you'll be ready to get to work.