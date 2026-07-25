Turn Recyclable Trash Into Useful Countertop Storage With This DIY

Some countertops feel like magnets for small items. You can put things in drawers, but if you're using them often, they're likely to end up back on the counter where they're easy to grab. One of Martha Stewart's tips for a clutter-free countertop is to use baskets, bins, or other storage containers to deal with these items. You don't need to buy them from the store, though. You can easily DIY a cute and useful countertop storage system with old cardboard tubes, along with other recyclable trash or scraps left over from other projects.

Cardboard tubes from paper towels, toilet paper, or rolls of tape can make excellent pockets to hold your items. You'll also need something to form the bottom. Depending on the small things you have and how you want to arrange them, you could make bottoms for each tube individually out of cardboard, plastic lids, or even fabric. You could also attach all of your tubes to a single piece of cardboard, wood, or plastic. Part of an old box, a cutting board, a drawer or tray, or even the base of a rotating spice rack will all work great for this.

If you only have a few cardboard tubes, you can use other items to fill out the organizer. Small boxes, old spice jars, or even plastic bottles could work if you make some adjustments. Combine multiple hacks by reusing tissue boxes for storage and adding cardboard tubes around them. You can use practically anything to decorate your organizer, but paint, paper, fabric, ribbon, and string are some easy materials to work with.