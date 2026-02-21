The Smart Way To Reuse An Empty Tissue Box For A Neater Laundry Room
Everyone has a chore they despise the most. According to a 2021 YouGov poll, laundry tops the list for Americans alongside cleaning the bathroom and washing dishes. But let's face it, unless you want to walk around wearing dirty clothes, there's just no getting around laundry. With the amount of time we spend doing this chore each week, keeping the laundry room organized and tidy can make life a little less stressful. But did you know that it's possible to do so with tissue boxes? Easily upcycle them into stylish storage containers for your laundry essentials.
Most people toss their empty tissue boxes straight into the recycling bin. (We've even covered a genius tissue storage hack that ditches the cardboard box altogether.) In the laundry room, however, old tissue boxes can help corral small items like clothespins, detergent pods, and stain-removing pens. If you drop loose change and random trinkets on top of the dryer after cleaning out jeans pockets, consider making a "go back" container from a tissue box instead. It'll look tidier and make it easier to put things back where they belong.
Experts often recommend clear bins for organizing so you can easily see the contents. To bypass this issue with tissue boxes, simply add some labels. Sure, they might not be as charming as fancy baskets and containers, but they can provide laundry room storage solutions that don't require you to spend any extra money. Plus, it's easy (and fun) to decorate a tissue box using common art supplies.
Give your tissue box a makeover so it's a beautiful laundry room helper
For this simple DIY, all you need is a tissue box and and some supplies like paint, jute twine, ribbon, glue, and scissors. Start by removing the plastic around the box's opening to allow for easier access. You could also widen the opening or remove the top completely. Paint the box a color of your choice, then let it sit to dry. Next, wrap the bottom of the box a few times with jute twine, gluing it down as you go. Secure a decorative ribbon around the box near its top. Finish the piece by attaching an adorable label to the side.
To make it look even more chic, wrap the entire box with jute twine until it's completely covered. You could also line the inside with a gorgeous fabric. Contact paper is another material that's great for covering boxes, and you might even have some leftover from a different DIY project. After you complete your container, fill it with small laundry room items, from buttons and safety pins to dryer balls. Store it on a shelf, on top of the dryer, or tuck it away with your detergents.
If you want to craft several containers out of tissue boxes, give them all the same makeover for a tidier appearance. You could also attach several boxes together to make a single organizer. Use your creativity and add any kind of embellishments you like. Keep your items sorted, and hopefully laundry day will be a bit less dreadful. Want to keep enhancing your space? Check out our complete guide to laundry room ideas.