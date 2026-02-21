The Smart Way To Reuse An Empty Tissue Box For A Neater Laundry Room

Everyone has a chore they despise the most. According to a 2021 YouGov poll, laundry tops the list for Americans alongside cleaning the bathroom and washing dishes. But let's face it, unless you want to walk around wearing dirty clothes, there's just no getting around laundry. With the amount of time we spend doing this chore each week, keeping the laundry room organized and tidy can make life a little less stressful. But did you know that it's possible to do so with tissue boxes? Easily upcycle them into stylish storage containers for your laundry essentials.

Most people toss their empty tissue boxes straight into the recycling bin. (We've even covered a genius tissue storage hack that ditches the cardboard box altogether.) In the laundry room, however, old tissue boxes can help corral small items like clothespins, detergent pods, and stain-removing pens. If you drop loose change and random trinkets on top of the dryer after cleaning out jeans pockets, consider making a "go back" container from a tissue box instead. It'll look tidier and make it easier to put things back where they belong.

Experts often recommend clear bins for organizing so you can easily see the contents. To bypass this issue with tissue boxes, simply add some labels. Sure, they might not be as charming as fancy baskets and containers, but they can provide laundry room storage solutions that don't require you to spend any extra money. Plus, it's easy (and fun) to decorate a tissue box using common art supplies.