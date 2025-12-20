Martha Stewart Has A Smart Laundry Room Storage Solution To Maximize Space

The idea of this clever storage solution is to add a floating wall-mounted shelf in any small space in the laundry room to add functionality without a major project. Stewart likes these particular shelving units, as they have very practical deep upper shelves for storing laundry supplies like detergent, stain removers, cleaning brushes, stack of folded utility towels, and extra paper towels. In addition, the rail of pegs below the shelf can be used to hang hand brooms, dustpans, mesh laundry bags, small totes or baskets of clothespins, and even some of your clothing or accessories to dry once they've come out of the washer. When used on a wall with nothing below, you can also hang full-size brooms, dusters, mops, and other long-handled cleaning tools.

Though Stewart's recommendation on the video is an entryway shelf from her own line for Home Decorators Collection which is no longer available, you can find similar options online, such as this one on Wayfair which features an extra deep upper shelf, six double hooks, and even some smaller cubbies for additional storage. You can also DIY your own wall-mounted shelf by creating a shelf and backer board with 1x10s (or similar), connecting/supporting them with a shelf corbel/bracket, and then adding screw-in shaker pegs, like this Amazon option. Be sure you hit at least two studs with your shelf to support the weight of the unit and laundry items to be stored. And there you have it: Martha Stewart's fantastic expert tip for upgrading functionality and creating extra storage space in a small laundry room by thinking vertically with a floating entryway shelf and pegs.