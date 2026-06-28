Don't Toss An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle — Make A Cute Storage Basket

You can use any type of plastic detergent container for this storage bin. If you use a liquid detergent bottle, keep the bin shorter, so you can cut below the handle, unless you buy the larger size with the handles on the top. Pod-style detergent containers typically don't have handles that stick out, which allows you to make a taller storage container.

Decide where you want the top of the container to be. Then, use a round object, like a jar lid, to draw a circle for your cutout handle on each side. The top edge of your container should hit around the center of the handle. Draw a slightly smaller circle inside the first circle, or just trace a half circle on the top portion if you want a smaller handle cutout area. You can also trace a square, rectangle, or oval instead for the handle. Draw a line to mark the top edge of the container, using a ruler to get a straight line. Then, cut along the lines to create the rough shape of the container.

If you plan to use the container for cleaning supplies or in the bathroom where water could collect inside, consider adding drainage holes in the bottom using a soldering iron. You can also cut shapes out of the sides, like squares, to create a basketweave-type look. Or glue twine around the cut edges to give the container a polished finish and cover up any rough areas. Another option is covering the plastic with fabric to create a more decorative option — like this idea for turning an old detergent bottle into a cute storage basket.