Don't Toss An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle — Make A Cute Storage Basket
The dirty laundry pile may never come to an end, but the bottle of detergent will eventually run out. Instead of tossing it in the trash or recycling bin, check out some of the clever ways to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle. The durable plastic — usually high-density polyethylene (HDPE) — makes an old detergent container suitable for a range of projects, from simple storage to a creative laundry detergent bottle flower vase. If you're looking for a storage option, try an upcycled detergent bottle basket from the Craft Bottle YouTube channel.
Crafted from the bottom portion of the plastic container, this basket has built-in circular handles on either side, so you can pick it up easily. You can also change the shape of the handle if you prefer. To make straight cuts, grab a permanent marker to draw lines. You'll also need a craft knife to make the cuts. The HDPE construction can make the bottles difficult (and potentially dangerous) to cut because the knife could slip. Use caution when cutting. Heating the blade slightly can help, but it could also warp the edges where you cut. Sticking with a sharp, fresh blade and cutting away from yourself is often the easiest way to get clean cuts.
Make a durable plastic storage bin from a detergent bottle
You can use any type of plastic detergent container for this storage bin. If you use a liquid detergent bottle, keep the bin shorter, so you can cut below the handle, unless you buy the larger size with the handles on the top. Pod-style detergent containers typically don't have handles that stick out, which allows you to make a taller storage container.
Decide where you want the top of the container to be. Then, use a round object, like a jar lid, to draw a circle for your cutout handle on each side. The top edge of your container should hit around the center of the handle. Draw a slightly smaller circle inside the first circle, or just trace a half circle on the top portion if you want a smaller handle cutout area. You can also trace a square, rectangle, or oval instead for the handle. Draw a line to mark the top edge of the container, using a ruler to get a straight line. Then, cut along the lines to create the rough shape of the container.
If you plan to use the container for cleaning supplies or in the bathroom where water could collect inside, consider adding drainage holes in the bottom using a soldering iron. You can also cut shapes out of the sides, like squares, to create a basketweave-type look. Or glue twine around the cut edges to give the container a polished finish and cover up any rough areas. Another option is covering the plastic with fabric to create a more decorative option — like this idea for turning an old detergent bottle into a cute storage basket.