13 Clever Ways To Reuse An Old Laundry Detergent Bottle In Your Home And Garden

Laundry detergent bottles are known for being large and unwieldy, even after they've been emptied out. So if you're trying to be more aware of your plastic consumption, throwing these containers away doesn't feel quite right, even if you know how to recycle detergent bottles. According to Asheville Greenworks, around 900 million laundry jugs are scrapped every year in the US, with only 30% of that number being recycled. But what should you do when those used containers start to clutter your laundry room cabinet? Don't throw them in the landfill just yet!

There are plenty of ways that these versatile jugs can be repurposed around the home and even in the garden, too. Their large size is perfect for bird feeders, paint storage, and even DIY sandbags. Additionally, the convenient handle found on the top of many of these containers is perfect for making an ice melt spreader, watering can, or drip irrigation for your plants. By trying out these hacks, you may just find your new favorite household hack, and you can even help save the environment from plastic waste, too. It is worth noting before you begin that many of these DIYs involve cutting with a knife or scissors; this should always be carried out safely and with adult supervision where children are involved.