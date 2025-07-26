13 Clever Ways To Reuse An Old Laundry Detergent Bottle In Your Home And Garden
Laundry detergent bottles are known for being large and unwieldy, even after they've been emptied out. So if you're trying to be more aware of your plastic consumption, throwing these containers away doesn't feel quite right, even if you know how to recycle detergent bottles. According to Asheville Greenworks, around 900 million laundry jugs are scrapped every year in the US, with only 30% of that number being recycled. But what should you do when those used containers start to clutter your laundry room cabinet? Don't throw them in the landfill just yet!
There are plenty of ways that these versatile jugs can be repurposed around the home and even in the garden, too. Their large size is perfect for bird feeders, paint storage, and even DIY sandbags. Additionally, the convenient handle found on the top of many of these containers is perfect for making an ice melt spreader, watering can, or drip irrigation for your plants. By trying out these hacks, you may just find your new favorite household hack, and you can even help save the environment from plastic waste, too. It is worth noting before you begin that many of these DIYs involve cutting with a knife or scissors; this should always be carried out safely and with adult supervision where children are involved.
Book organizer
While many books do just fine on bookshelves or a nightstand, there are some times when you want to separate them into different groups. For example, you may want to help your child keep track of the books in their reading list or you may be interested in organizing your most-used cookbooks on the kitchen counter. Mana Creative Corner on YouTube has the perfect hack for just those instances. By first removing the labels from a laundry jug and then cutting off the front, you'll be left with a handy pull-out drawer to keep books within reach whenever you need them.
Paint storage
Another way to reuse those spare plastic bottles without filling up your recycling bin is by filling them with leftover paint. Whether you've got a full can that you can't get the lid back on (let's face it, it's hard to get those store-bough cans air tight again once opened) or just the remains of a mostly-used one, you can dump all that is left into an empty laundry jug. This way, the paint inside won't dry up, and it can be easily poured out the next time you need a touch-up.
Fun home decor
Who says giving your home a decorative refresh has to cost an arm and a leg? By saving these plastic containers from the trash, you can let your imagination run free with little to no cost. Simply paint the outside to use the jug as a pretty vase, add a cute decorative label and use it to store kitchen items like cereal and rice, or let the kids go crazy with sparkles and markers to make a storage container that's perfect for their room.
Ice melt container
Ice melt is useful for the colder months when your driveway or sidewalk becomes dangerously slippery. However, many different kinds of salt used to melt ice and snow often come in loose bags which are difficult to pour evenly over the ground. Enter: the laundry detergent bottle. Simply fill the bottle with ice melt, and you'll have an easy DIY salt shaker in no time. You can either pour some salt into the lid to easily portion out the right amount or sprinkle it directly out of the bottle for painless application.
Handy refillable food container
Frequenting refill stores which allow you to top up your own containers with food, cleaning supplies, and body products is a great way to reduce your single-use plastic consumption. But if you're aiming to pick up a large amount of something like oats, dishwasher detergent, or hand soap, it can be hard to find a receptacle that will do the job. Reusing an empty laundry bottle is perfect because it comes with its own easy-to-carry handle and can often hold up to around 150 fluid ounces. Just make sure it's well cleaned out if you plan to fill it with food.
DIY bowling set
Looking for a fun and easy activity for the family to do that doesn't involve a long drive or purchasing expensive tickets? Never fear, the humble laundry bottle can actually be transformed to make the perfect at-home entertainment! First, collect up your used detergent bottles (or get some from your neighbors if you don't have enough). Then, simply line the bottles up on the lawn or patio, grab a suitably sized ball, and get to playing your own DIY game of bowling. You can even paint the bottles for an attractive, colorful set to help make playtime even more enticing.
Plant pot
Leftover laundry bottles aren't just great for repurposing around the home. They can also be used in a variety of ways in the garden. For example, by carefully cutting a section out of the body of the bottle, you can create a simple planter. Just remember to poke some holes in the bottom to ensure the plant has plenty of drainage. For an extra challenge, you could even drill or poke some holes and feed a rope through the bottle in order to create a hanging basket that's perfect for your patio.
Bird feeder
Tempting birds into your garden can offer a range of benefits such as pest control, better plant pollination, and many enjoyable afternoons of birdwatching. And, you don't have to buy a feeder to do it! To turn a used laundry bottle into a bird feeder, first clean the jug thoroughly and remove all the labels so that they don't wash away in the rain or contaminate the feed. Then, cut two holes in either side of the container to allow the birds easy access and fill with seed. You can then file down the edges to make sure they aren't sharp or to add a perch by drilling a hole for a wooden dowel.
Garden irrigation
Remembering to water your plants regularly, or getting someone to water them while you are away, is a task which can put many people off gardening altogether. But with a homemade drip irrigation system that slowly releases water into the soil, this job becomes a whole lot easier. You can create your own out of a used laundry jug by cleaning the jug thoroughly, punching a few tiny holes in the bottom of the container, filling it with water, and placing it next to your plants. If it is extra hot or your plant needs more water, simply add more holes or poke one in the top so the water drips faster.
Watering can
If you prefer to do the watering yourself, however, a laundry jug can also be easily repurposed into a handy watering can for both indoor plants and outdoor gardens.Simply poke a few holes in the lid, fill with water, screw the lid on tight, and get to watering. It may take a little trial and error to get the right number of holes for the perfect flow, so it is a good idea to start with fewer holes and work up from there.
Slug trap
If your plants are riddled with holes and covered in an oily slime, you may be facing an infestation of slugs. Believe it or not, you can actually repurpose a laundry bottle to trap those frustrating creatures and stop them nibbling your vegetation. First, cut the bottom of the jug off so that it's around 3 to 4 inches tall. Then, bury it in the soil next to the plants that are being targeted so that it is level with the ground. Finally, fill it with beer or a mixture of yeast and water to attract them with the smell of fermentation, leading them to their demise in the deep liquid.
Outdoor hand washing station
Gardening can be a messy task — particularly if you've got little children or pets wanting to help out — but you don't want to be tracking mud and leaves into the house afterward. This is where having an outdoor area to wash off hands, feet, and shoes is very useful, and a laundry detergent bottle is the perfect ready-to-go way to create your own. For best results, select a jug that has its own dispenser to easily pour the water. Then, add hand soap and a towel to complete your cleaning station.
Sandbags
You may think sandbags are only used around the home in flood-prone areas, but they can actually be helpful in weighing down a variety of things in the yard too, such as tents, basketball hoops, bird feeders, and picnic blankets. To make your own DIY version of a sandbag, you will only need a laundry jug and some kind of filler. There are multiple fillers that work well including water, sand, and gravel, so you may want to try out a few different options to see what best suits your needs.